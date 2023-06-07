

Rector of Brawijaya University Prof. Widodo with President of Nagoya City University Prof. Kiyofumi Asai

(ANTARA/HO-Brawijaya University).

Malang, East Java, Indonesia, June 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Brawijaya University and some Japanese universities cooperate to establish the Research Center of Robotic and Artificial Intelligence (AI).The university's deputy rector for planning, cooperation, and international affairs, Andi Kurniawan, underscored the important role of Brawijaya University to conduct such cooperation with its Japanese partners, such as the Nagoya City University (NCU).The cooperation, which also includes the development of study program related to data science and material science, is expected to provide mutual benefits for the two universities."We work with universities that really consider Brawijaya as an important partner, so that collaboration for growing together can be delivered," Kurniawan remarked in a statement, Monday (June 5).In terms of AI, he noted that the cooperation will be implemented in research on life sciences, especially those related to medical plants.Lecturer at the Faculty of Computer Science Novanto Yudistira explained that in future, the implementation of AI would be carried out for big data at the molecular level of medical plants.With the utilization of AI, Brawijaya University is expected to conduct exploration of seven thousand medical plants.During a visit to NCU, Yudistira noted that the rector of Brawijaya University also presented a research titled "Bioinformatic and Holistic Paradigm of the Complexity of Indonesia Traditional Medicine for Promoting Human Health" that sheds light on Indonesia's biodiversity to open up opportunities in developing research on traditional medicine."However, we should find a solution regarding the standardization of product safety," he noted.In terms of robotics, Brawijaya University and Waseda University in Japan are creating a humanoid robot that will be named King of Brawijaya.The collaboration with Waseda University, which is ranked 200 among the best universities in the world based on the QS Star version, had been established since 2019.In addition, several professors at Waseda University, such as Prof. Shuji Hashimoto, who is known as one of the members of the Gundam robot manufacturing team and Prof. Pitoyo Hartono, an Indonesian diaspora member, who became a professor in Japan, have forged several collaborative relations by becoming guest lecturers or supervisors at Brawijaya University.Under the collaboration, students of Brawijaya University can learn from the research and the professors mainly from Waseda and Chukyo universities, who are main experts and involved in the projects for making Gundam robots.Apart from research, the output of the collaboration will also be directed to publish some international journals and encourage journals in Brawijaya University to become reputable journals.Earlier, Brawijaya University had collaborated with other universities in Japan, such as Nagoya University, Chukyo University, Keio University, and Waseda University.--AntaraSource: Brawijaya UniversityCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.