ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), today announced the acceptance of a poster titled "Thermoacoustic assessment of fatty liver disease an early clinical feasibility study" for presentation at the International Liver Congress 2023 hosted by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), taking place June 21-24 in Vienna, Austria.

"This presentation highlights the correlation between TAEUS measurements to the gold standard MRI-PDFF, and we are pleased this poster was accepted by Europe's most prestigious liver conference. This small study was conducted prior to the implementation of our current software guidance tool that is designed to improve intra-operator consistency, yet the data make a compelling case of TAEUS' potential to assess fatty liver disease non-invasively," stated Michael Thornton, Chief Technology Officer of ENDRA. "This peer-reviewed abstract is the first of what we expect to be several presentations at scientific and medical conferences to document the TAEUS system's capabilities. We look forward to continuing to publish and demonstrate the benefits of TAEUS among healthcare professionals."

Abstract Number: 3381

Title: Thermoacoustic assessment of fatty liver disease an early clinical feasibility study

Presenter: Michael Thornton

Session: NAFLD: Experimental and pathophysiology

Date: June 21, 2023

Time: 9:00am 6:00pm Central European Time

The poster will be available on the Research and Media section of ENDRA's website after the conference ends.

ENDRA will be showcasing its TAEUS technology with demonstrations at EASL in booth E12.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the more than 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "approximate," "anticipate," "attempt," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "hope," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others: estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing of submission for and receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches; statements relating to future financial position and projected costs and revenue; expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy; and statements regarding ENDRA's ability to find and maintain development partners. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others: the ability to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals necessary to sell ENDRA medical devices in certain markets in a timely manner, or at all; the ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA's business plans; the ability to find and maintain development partners; market acceptance of ENDRA's technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA's ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

