Tigo to showcase residential solar solutions that make solar, energy storage, and data-driven fleet management fast, flexible, and dependable for European installers.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced the release of the Tigo EI (Energy Intelligence) Residential Solar Solution for the German market at the 2023 Intersolar Europe exhibition. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution includes a storage-ready inverter, a modular battery system, and everything else required for fast, flexible, and dependable solar and solar-plus-storage installations. Tigo representatives will showcase the Company's comprehensive range of solar hardware and software solutions at Intersolar Europe from June 14 to 16, 2023, at the Messe München in Munich, Germany.

The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution for the European market consists of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, a line of single-phase and three-phase storage-ready inverters, modular DC-coupled energy storage components, and the Tigo EI Link, the communications hub and central connection point for all grid, inverter, PV, and battery connections. With commissioning times of typically less than 10 minutes, installers can quickly activate the system, and through module-level monitoring, energy data from the EI Residential Solar Solution is processed by Tigo Energy Intelligence software, installers can monitor and manage their fleet of customer systems with a few mouse clicks. Tigo customers in the EU also benefit from industry-leading warranties and a skilled, multilingual support team to ensure that installers are never on their own with Tigo products.

"I am delighted with the ease and simplicity of installing the Tigo EI Residential Solution and how seamlessly it could be integrated with the existing electrical infrastructure at my customer's home," said Klaus Besiers, CEO at Elektrobau Meffert GmbH. "The installation and commissioning processes are truly user-friendly, it's a hassle-free experience for the installer, and I am proud to be able to provide my customers a solar-plus-storage option that is reliable and efficient, meets their needs, and exceeds their expectations. As such, Tigo EI Residential is actually easy and unique, and I make that claim confidently after completing an installation of this system."

Klaus Besiers, of Elektrobau Meffert GmbH, recently completed the first Tigo EI Residential pilot installation in Germany. To learn more about Mr. Besiers' installation process and documentation of the experience, please view the Tigo case study here.

"Our EI Residential Solution represents a paradigm shift in the solar market landscape because the system creates a scenario in which technology products no longer constrain the design or installation processes but rather simplify and expedite them," said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP Sales EMEA MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "Furthermore, when the remarkable efficiency of Tigo TS4 optimizers is combined with the extensive data analytics provided by the Tigo Energy Intelligence platform, installers can realize substantial cost savings for the operations and maintenance phase of the systems deployed in their customer fleets, and homeowners enjoy faster ROI."

At Intersolar Europe, Tigo will provide an extensive series of technical training sessions hosted by the Company's technology experts, including sessions on Tigo Reclaimed Energy, an exclusive monitoring feature that quantifies the energy recovered through optimization. A detailed schedule of events can be found on the Tigo event page for Intersolar Europe.

The benefits of the Tigo TS4 family of Flex MLPE products, the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, and the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring software will be on display at the Tigo Energy booth at Intersolar Europe (Messe München, Germany) in Pav. B4, Booth Nr 171, from June 14 to 16, 2023. To view a list of partners showcasing Tigo solutions or schedule an appointment with a Tigo representative ahead of time, please visit the Tigo scheduling page here.

