Sapience Analytics Partners With QuantumWork Advisory to Revolutionize the Approach to External Labor Spend With Data Analytics and Strategic Workforce Design

With nearly half of workforce spending aligning to procurement as a significant part of the total workforce, companies today must be prepared to unpack the complexities of their "services spend." The Sapience and QWA alliance disrupts this space with visibility to actual work time to help validate the PO, receipt of goods and invoice in addition to QWA's expertise to guide leaders to determine the type of labor needed while improving the user experience with better processes and technology.

"We're focused on making processes easier and enabling technology where possible to create a more fluid process, a wonderful user experience, and leveraging available data as a critical part of every buying decision," said Jon Kesman, Workforce Procurement expert from QuantumWork Advisory.

According to Sue Watts, President of Sapience, "Sapience fits in the contingent workforce space by supporting the people, process and technology with the concept of "trust but verify." This partnership with QWA is designed to help customers optimize their contingent spend with accurate data regarding resource work time and enable a tangible comparison to the supplier-provided timecard, which should help address many of today's challenges managing an outsourced workforce."

A significant representation of this partnership was recently displayed at QWA's inaugural Total Workforce Management Executive Forum in April. Sapience CEO Brad Killinger joined various industry experts to speak on topics such as workforce operational strategy, contingent worker management, direct sourcing, and more.

About Sapience Analytics

Know how your business really works. Partnering with companies around the world, Sapience Analytics delivers data and insights to amplify workplace productivity across people, processes, and technology. Founded in 2009, Sapience focuses on work effort data trends using Sapience analytics, our flagship analytics, insights and decision support platform. With trillions of hours of work data collected and analyzed, Sapience enables executives and managers to save money by better utilizing available talent, optimizing the acquisition process and preventing overpayment for services received. For more information, visit http://www.sapienceanalytics.com.

About QuantumWork Advisory

QuantumWork Advisory is a specialized workforce advisory and transformation firm for HR, Worktech and procurement solutions. The consulting firm partners with organizations to address digital transformation in the new world of work through AI and automation technology. QuantumWork Advisory is backed by the Allegis Group, the world's largest privately held human capital firm. For more information, visit www.quantum.work/advisory.

