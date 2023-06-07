PerformLine Names Bread Financial, Upstart and PREMIER Bankcard as Winners of the 2023 Kraken Awards for Compliance

The Winners Were Recognized at PerformLine's Annual Client Conference

MORRISTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / PerformLine, the industry leader in omni-channel marketing compliance technology, has announced the winners of the sought-after 2023 Kraken Awards in two categories: Culture of Compliance, which is presented to a company that epitomizes having a strong compliance culture, and Compliance Powerhouse, which is presented to an individual that has been a leader in elevating compliance programs within their organization.

This year's Culture of Compliance award went to Bread Financial, which has used PerformLine to proactively address compliance concerns, cutting down on manual processes to create scalable workflow solutions.

Said Bread Financial's Elizabeth Prestel, "PerformLine's partnership has allowed us to automate manual web monitoring efforts and provide scalability to increase coverage across thousands of web and social media sites. We are thrilled to be recognized and look forward to continued partnership with PerformLine."

The 2023 Compliance Powerhouse Award was presented to Tina Gallagher, Senior Quality Assurance Associate at Upstart. In presenting the award, Rhonda McGill, Senior Director of Client Success at PerformLine, noted, "Tina is a power user. She does a fantastic job of maximizing the effectiveness of PerformLine for her team, making sure that rules are running smoothly and being proactive with optimizations."

"I'm so excited to receive this award from PerformLine, and appreciate the nomination. I have a wonderful PerformLine team on my end, and working with my client success team has been so smooth and easy - I'm excited for what we'll do next," said Gallagher in acceptance of the award.

In addition to the two Kraken Awards, PerformLine also gave out its first-ever LashBack Bolt Compliance award. The award was created specifically for clients of LashBack, a PerformLine company. That award, given to the client that best leverages LashBack as a platform for innovation in compliance, went to PREMIER Bankcard.

"Thank you for the award. I've been here for as long as we've been working with LashBack and now PerformLine, so I know how valuable the partnership has been for us. Every member of our team utilizes it in some form or fashion, and we look forward to continued success together," said Tony McCord, Director of Omnichannel Acquisition, in accepting.

The PerformLine platform, trusted by brands globally, provides end-to-end sales and marketing compliance, from pre-production verdicts with document review to monitoring across consumer-facing channels including the web, calls, messaging, emails, and social media.

