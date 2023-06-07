Anzeige
Sustainable Apparel Coalition: FashionUnited Lends Support to Upcoming SAC Trainings on Higg FEM and Setting SBTs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition:

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) today announces a media partnership with FashionUnited, the world's largest business-to-business cross media fashion platform for fashion professionals and companies. This collaboration will see both organizations working in close partnership in the development and promotion of content highlighting the SAC's initiatives and efforts to engage with stakeholders in the textile and apparel industry to drive positive change.

As part of this partnership, FashionUnited is partnering with the SAC on two upcoming training sessions, the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) 4.0 Training and Science-Based Target (SBT) Training, both of which will be hosted on June 14 in Milan, Italy, following on from Planet Textiles on June 12-13.

Ahead of the launch of the updated Higg FEM 4.0 and following the recent launch of the SAC's Decarbonization Program, the trainings will provide opportunities for business professionals from across the value chain to participate in a set of in-person trainings to optimize their knowledge on using the facility-dedicated tool and how to set and implement science-based targets.

Sponsored by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Fabric Asia, the trainings will be led by SAC's Angela Ng, Director of Facility Tools; Joyce Tsoi, Director of Collective Action Programs; Yasotharan Manivel, Manager of Collective Action Programs; and Executive Director of The Circular Institute, Michael Sadowski.

Registration for the trainings is open. Register Now.

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759813/FashionUnited-Lends-Support-to-Upcoming-SAC-Trainings-on-Higg-FEM-and-Setting-SBTs

