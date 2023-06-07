The "Europe Dermocosmetics Market Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Dermocosmetics Market is forecast to reach a value of $11.5 billion by 2028 from $6.48 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10%
The report discusses key vendors looking for unique formulations for various new indications. The report includes key vendors following unique distribution channels to increase their market share.
The unique formulation of research evidence-based products in the cosmetics segment drives people to choose dermocosmetic products in the market. The majority of the key players in the Dermocosmetics market are from Europe.
The reason behind having the company in Europe and its impact on the brand image across the globe is discussed in the report. The contribution of European research and academics toward dermocosmetics has played a major role in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Hair care segment dominates the product segment. However, anti-aging products are in higher demand in the market. Customers largely prefer more natural ingredient-based products.
- The pharmacy drugstore segment by distribution channel does have a major impact on the sale of the products. Most products are promoted and purchased based on the pharmacist's advice to the customer.
- Female segment dominates by gender in the usage of dermocosmetic products. However, the male segment is growing significantly, especially in hair care and anti-aging.
- Medical spas are one of the largest end-users in the market. There are new methods, like mono-brand stores, direct to customers, which are getting popular and changing the dynamics of customer purchasing behavior.
KEY VENDORS
- L'Oreal
- Pierre Fabre
- Beiersdorf
- PUIG
- Galderma
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Avicanna
- Bioderma
- Biologique Recherche
- Bioskin
- Coty
- Dermalogica
- Dermophisi Ologioque
- Embryolisse
- HD Dermocosmetics
- IDC Dermo
- Infinitek
- Nuxe
- Rilastil
- Uri
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Dermocosmetics Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Key Findings
Chapter 2: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Projected Revenue
- Europe: Projected Revenue of Dermocosmetic (2022-2028; $Billions)
Chapter 3: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Segmentation Data
Europe: Projected Revenue by Product (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)
- Product Snapshot
- Hair Care
- Body Care
- Anti-aging
- Hygiene
- Sun care
- Others
Europe: Projected Revenue by Gender (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)
- Gender Snapshot
- Female
- Male
Europe: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)
- Gender Snapshot
- Pharmacy Drug Stores
- Online
- Super Markets/Hyper Markets
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Europe: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)
- End-user Snapshot
- Hospitals Clinics
- Medical Spas Saloons
- Individuals
Chapter 4: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Prospects Opportunities
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Drivers
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Trends
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Constraints
Chapter 5: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Industry Overview
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Competitive Landscape
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Key Players
- Europe Dermocosmetic Market Other Prominent Vendors
Chapter 6: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4wgrh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005664/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900