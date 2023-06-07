The "Europe Dermocosmetics Market Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Dermocosmetics Market is forecast to reach a value of $11.5 billion by 2028 from $6.48 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10%

The report discusses key vendors looking for unique formulations for various new indications. The report includes key vendors following unique distribution channels to increase their market share.

The unique formulation of research evidence-based products in the cosmetics segment drives people to choose dermocosmetic products in the market. The majority of the key players in the Dermocosmetics market are from Europe.

The reason behind having the company in Europe and its impact on the brand image across the globe is discussed in the report. The contribution of European research and academics toward dermocosmetics has played a major role in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Hair care segment dominates the product segment. However, anti-aging products are in higher demand in the market. Customers largely prefer more natural ingredient-based products.

The pharmacy drugstore segment by distribution channel does have a major impact on the sale of the products. Most products are promoted and purchased based on the pharmacist's advice to the customer.

Female segment dominates by gender in the usage of dermocosmetic products. However, the male segment is growing significantly, especially in hair care and anti-aging.

Medical spas are one of the largest end-users in the market. There are new methods, like mono-brand stores, direct to customers, which are getting popular and changing the dynamics of customer purchasing behavior.

KEY VENDORS

L'Oreal

Pierre Fabre

Beiersdorf

PUIG

Galderma

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Avicanna

Bioderma

Biologique Recherche

Bioskin

Coty

Dermalogica

Dermophisi Ologioque

Embryolisse

HD Dermocosmetics

IDC Dermo

Infinitek

Nuxe

Rilastil

Uri

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Dermocosmetics Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

Chapter 2: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Projected Revenue

Europe: Projected Revenue of Dermocosmetic (2022-2028; $Billions)

Chapter 3: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Segmentation Data

Europe: Projected Revenue by Product (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)

Product Snapshot

Hair Care

Body Care

Anti-aging

Hygiene

Sun care

Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by Gender (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)

Gender Snapshot

Female

Male

Europe: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2022-2028); (Revenue $BN)

Gender Snapshot

Pharmacy Drug Stores

Online

Super Markets/Hyper Markets

Specialty Stores

Others

Europe: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028; Revenue $Billions, Volume Billion Units)

End-user Snapshot

Hospitals Clinics

Medical Spas Saloons

Individuals

Chapter 4: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Prospects Opportunities

Europe Dermocosmetic Market Drivers

Europe Dermocosmetic Market Trends

Europe Dermocosmetic Market Constraints

Chapter 5: Europe Dermocosmetic Market Industry Overview

Europe Dermocosmetic Market Competitive Landscape

Europe Dermocosmetic Market Key Players

Europe Dermocosmetic Market Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter 6: Appendix



