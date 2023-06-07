EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

07.06.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Tallinn, Estonia, 07 June 2023. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivable management group, has tapped its outstanding EUR 2022/2026 bond (ISIN: XS2502401552) in the amount of EUR 30 million, of which EUR 5 million has already been used to swap outstanding debt. A further EUR 25 million may be placed subject to ongoing debt swaps. The total volume of the EUR 2022/2026 bond is now EUR 100 million. Aalto Capital (Germany) acted as global coordinator.



Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board of PlusPlus Capital: "Following the recent support of our investors to amend the terms and conditions of our EUR 2022/2026 bond, we are now taking further steps to harmonize our maturity profiles."



Contact: PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148 Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About PlusPlus Capital: PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics. Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 117 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 289 million as at 31 December 2022. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors. PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market. pluspluscapital.eu



