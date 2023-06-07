Comcast Corporation: USA Today Names Comcast NBCUniversal Among America's Climate Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Comcast Corporation

USA Today and Statista have recognized Comcast NBCUniversal on their first-ever list of America's Climate Leaders.

To determine America's Climate Leaders, USA Today and Statista ranked U.S.-based companies on how much progress they made in reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity between 2019 and 2021. Emission intensity measures the amount of greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue, which allows for comparisons across companies of varying sizes.

We're proud of this recognition and of our progress in reducing our carbon footprint. SARA CRONENWETT

Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Environmental Sustainability at Comcast

"We have been working diligently to do our part for the planet by reducing our carbon footprint, increasing energy efficiency, and implementing sustainable practices for the future," said Sara Cronenwett, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Environmental Sustainability at Comcast.

The recognition reflects some of Comcast's recent accomplishments, which include:

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions 28% from 2019 to 2021.

More than doubling the use of renewable electricity from 2020 to 2021.

Decreasing Comcast Cable's energy per consumed terabyte 36% since 2019.

Decreasing Comcast Cable's fleet emissions, saving nearly 9.5 million gallons of fuel since 2019 and avoiding 81,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

