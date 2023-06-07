Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc.: Pinnacle Welcomes Robert Jennings as IPM Practice Lead

Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc., a leader in program and project management consulting and training services, announced today that Robert Jennings will be joining the organization in the role of Practice Leader for its Integrated Program Management (IPM) services.

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc., a leader in program and project management consulting and training services, announced today that Robert Jennings will be joining the organization in the role of Practice Leader for its Integrated Program Management (IPM) services.

"I am very excited to have Robert join the team," said Michael Breuker, company president. "While Robert's expertise puts him at the top of his field, it was his amazing industry reputation and commitment to ethical practices that made me realize he was the right fit to lead the IPM consulting practice here at Pinnacle."

In this key role, Robert is responsible for maintaining and improving Pinnacle's IPM implementation methodologies and tools, evaluating new technologies as they enter the market, and training new consultants as our business expands. He will also be working directly with Pinnacle's vendor partners to ensure the company continues to offer the best solutions to solve our client's most challenging problems.

Robert brings nearly 40 years of project management experience and a wealth of knowledge related to enterprise software. His impressive career includes leading 70+ organizations with comprehensive understanding of Project Management methodologies and Earned Value Management System (EVMS) implementations.

Robert's knowledge of project scheduling, resource management, financial planning, program controls, manufacturing, budgeting, business intelligence, and EIA-748 compliance and surveillance processes position him as a distinguished authority in the industry. His expertise extends to enterprise implementations of major project management software applications such as the forProject Technology suite, Encore Analytics Empower, Microsoft Project Online, Midnight Dynamics, Steelray Schedule Analyzer, Oracle Primavera, and the Deltek PPM suite.

Robert is an active member of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Integrated Program Management Division (IPMD) and the College of Performance Management (CPM). He has received numerous awards throughout his distinguished career such as the Raytheon Finance Excellence Award, Space & Airborne Systems Excellence in Quality, Texas Instruments Quality Leadership Award and the Texas Instruments Outstanding Contribution to People and Asset Effectiveness Program Award, to name a few.

Robert holds an Executive MBA from Letourneau University in Dallas, Texas. He currently resides in the San Diego region of California.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. is a leading management consulting firm dedicated to helping our clients improve business performance through better management of projects, people, and resources.

Founded in 1993, Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc. provides consulting, training, and system implementation services to a worldwide client base. Pinnacle specializes in enterprise-wide management systems and practices including Enterprise Project Management (EPM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), Integrated Program Management (IPM) and Earned Value Management (EVM). To learn more about Pinnacle, visit www.pinnaclemanagement.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Sara Marks, Marketing Assistant

(972) 432-6740

sara.marks@pinnaclemanagement.com

Contact Information

Sara Marks

Marketing Assistant

sara.marks@pinnaclemanagement.com

+18889751119

SOURCE: Pinnacle Management Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759847/Pinnacle-Welcomes-Robert-Jennings-as-IPM-Practice-Lead