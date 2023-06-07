Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Große Kurschance vor Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2023 | 20:38
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leading Online Jeweler Ritani Shares Expert Commentary on 'Teen Wolf' Actor Tyler Posey and Singer Phem Engagement Ring

Engagement Ring Expert Who Sells Thousands of Engagement Rings and Wedding Bands Per Year Discusses Specifications of the Couple's New Engagement Ring

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Ritani, the leading online seller of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry, asked its Head of Customer Success for an expert opinion on 'Teen Wolf' Actor Tyler Posey and Singer Phem's new engagement ring.

Ritani Oval Engagement Ring

Ritani Oval Engagement Ring
Ritani Oval Engagement Ring

Tyler Posey, known for his role in the MTV series Teen Wolf, surprised his girlfriend, alt-rock singer Phem, with a heartfelt proposal during a romantic beach stroll earlier this year.

"Phem's engagement ring appears to feature an ample oval-shaped pale green diamond in a diamond halo setting mounted on a yellow gold band," explains Customer Success Manager at Ritani, Juliet Gomes. "Posey designed the engagement ring himself, ensuring it incorporated Phem's favorite color, green. There are currently no official details on the carat weight of the diamond, but it is clearly substantial in size. I would estimate it to be about 3.5 carats."

In general, colored diamonds are becoming increasingly popular as engagement ring options. Once considered a niche market, colored diamonds are now being embraced by a wider range of consumers. This trend is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing availability of colored diamonds, the growing popularity of unique and personalized jewelry, and the desire for something different from the traditional white diamond. Even modern lab-growing facilities are producing stunning colored diamonds for consumers that are available at a lower cost than naturally-mined colored diamonds.

If you love Phem's gorgeous oval-shaped engagement ring, you can design your own version of Phem's oval engagement ring online.

You can read more about the couple's engagement here: https://www.ritani.com/blogs/news/teen-wolf-actor-tyler-posey-and-singer-phem-announce-engagement

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759900/Leading-Online-Jeweler-Ritani-Shares-Expert-Commentary-on-Teen-Wolf-Actor-Tyler-Posey-and-Singer-Phem-Engagement-Ring

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.