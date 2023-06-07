Reputation House Unveils Its Extensive Study on Dubai's Real Estate Market Highlighting the Leaders of Online Presence

The results of the study to be announced at the Real Estate Reputation Awards on June 22, Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Reputation House, one of the five world's leading reputation management agencies, is proud to unveil the completion of its large-scale evaluation of Dubai's developer's online presence. The study, conducted using AI software developed by Reputation House, provides invaluable insights into the online reputation and presence of 28 operating companies.

The comprehensive research was formed by 45 key indicators that shape a company's reputation in the digital landscape. These include website search engine optimization (SEO), social media engagement, brand awareness, reviews, mentions, discussions, Google search results, media coverage, and international brand recognition. By analyzing a surplus of online data, Reputation House gained a holistic understanding of the industry's reputation management.

"We are honored to present the results of our study. This research provides invaluable insights for companies looking to enhance their online reputation and navigate the ever-evolving digital space while also serving as a valuable resource for prospective clients and investors seeking collaborative opportunities. Our goal is to empower the market players with the knowledge necessary to excel in the industry," - says Dima Raketa, a co-founder of the Awards and international expert in business development.

The results of the study will be disclosed during Real Estate Reputation Awards Ceremony June 22 in Ramee Dream Hotel. The event will bring together industry leaders, top media representatives, and experts to celebrate excellence in online reputation management within the real estate market. Fourteen companies-nominees will be honored for demonstrating their outstanding efforts in building and maintaining a positive online reputation.

For more information about Reputation House and its study, kindly visit reputationawards.com

About Reputation House:

Reputation House is one of the world's leading online reputation management agencies with offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Chisinau, and Miami. We specialize in Online Reputation Management (ORM): Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions' monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and coverage.

For over 10 years we have secured online reputation for more than 1000 international Clients: governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.

Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.

