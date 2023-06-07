Anzeige
Digital World Acquisition Corp.: Digital World Extends Deadline to Compete Initial Business Combination to September 8, 2023

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2023 / Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors approved an extension of the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from June 8, 2023 to September 8, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding management succession planning, possible business combinations, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:
Name: Alex Cano
Email: info@dwacspac.com

SOURCE: Digital World Acquisition Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759867/Digital-World-Extends-Deadline-to-Compete-Initial-Business-Combination-to-September-8-2023

