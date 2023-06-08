Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc. ("Healing CREI" or the "Company"), a global leader in data-driven self-managed real estate, is pleased to announce the addition of esteemed individuals to its board of directors, its advisory board and its participation in the highly anticipated MAPS Psychedelic Science Conference. These developments mark significant milestones in Healing CREI's journey to shape the future of psychedelic therapy and its responsible deployment.

Healing CREI is excited to welcome the following distinguished individuals to its board of directors:

Joe Caltabiano: Joe is founder of JSC Fund where he seeks to uncover and advance opportunities within the cannabis market. Prior to launching JSC Fund, Caltabiano co-founded Cresco Labs, one of North America's largest vertically integrated cannabis operators. With his extensive background in real estate, management, and marketing, Caltabiano effortlessly wore numerous hats at Cresco, guiding the company from a startup to a Multi-state Operator with annualized revenue of over $250 million and operations spanning nine states. He boosted Cresco's market penetration, sales velocity, brand awareness and was integrally involved with the development of more than a million square feet of real estate, including the design and opening of numerous retail locations. Caltabiano guided Cresco through numerous rounds of multimillion-dollar capital raises, including the company's initial raise in addition to running all the revenue-generating activities at the company. Before entering the cannabis industry, Caltabiano served as senior vice president of mortgage banking at Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest mortgage providers in the U.S. where he helped grow a sales division from 20 local members to over 1,000 nationwide. During his time at Guaranteed Rate, Caltabiano personally closed over $2.5 billion in loan volume and was ranked in the top 100 loan officers for 10 consecutive years, reaching No. 3 in closed loan volume. Caltabiano is a childhood leukemia survivor who continues to support organizations and efforts to help others in their fight against cancer. He has been honored as Man of the Year by the Chicago Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Additionally, Caltabiano has been involved with the Gateway for Cancer Research, the Imerman Angels cancer support network, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House. "I am thrilled to join the board of Healing Commercial Real Estate. Being part of this esteemed board presents an incredible opportunity to contribute my expertise and passion to the organization's noble mission. The board's collective wisdom and strategic guidance will allow us to make meaningful strides towards creating a positive impact in this new field. I am excited to collaborate with fellow board members, leveraging our diverse perspectives and experiences to drive innovation, shape strategies, and unlock new possibilities. Together, we will pave the way for growth, success, and a brighter future for the Healing CREI team, investors and tenants."

Alex Samoylovich: Alex is the co-founder and managing partner of CEDARst companies. Since the inception of CEDARst, he has sourced, invested in, and managed hundreds of transactions and has been instrumental in the development value of over $4 billion. Prior to entering real estate, he was an accomplished equity and options trader. Mr. Samoylovich has also founded Livly, a property technology company that enables seamless living between residents and property management via software. In 2016, Alex was named one of Crain's 40 under 40. "I am honored to join the board of Healing CREI and contribute to shaping the future of psychedelic assisted therapy. The team's commitment to real estate development for these new and promising therapies aligns with my own values, and I look forward to working alongside the esteemed board members to ensure that this benefits all communities."

Nathan Cali: Nathan is the Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Investment and Merchant Banking at Noble Capital Markets and has more than 18 years of combined healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience. Mr. Cali was previously a sell-side analyst for 9 years with expertise and publications covering many areas of biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals (branded and generics), medical devices, and regenerative medicine. Nathan has covered many different areas in biotechnology including neurology, oncology, immunology, antivirals, ophthalmology, and biodefense. He has been quoted in most business journals. Mr. Cali is the co-founder of ZyVersa Therapeutics, a phase II biotechnology company advancing orphan drugs for the treatment of renal diseases and autoimmune related disorders utilizing inflammasome technologies. Mr. Cali is a Board Member of Precise Bio, a tissue engineering, biomaterials, cell technologies, bioengineering concepts and a 4D printing platform that enable bio-fabrication of tissues for many fields of healthcare, including cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology and more. He was previously an Observer Board Member of Anelixis Therapeutics, a phase II immunotherapy biotech company based in Cambridge, MA. Anelixis was acquired by Eledon Pharmaceuticals in 2020. Mr. Cali started his career in healthcare at Andrx Corporation, a public biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals company known for its expertise in the development of controlled-release drugs. Mr. Cali was a corporate manager dealing in finance, state taxation, corporate governance, patents, drug distribution and business development for the biotechnology firm. Andrx was purchased by Watson Pharmaceuticals in 2006 for $2.0 billion in cash. Prior to joining NOBLE, Mr. Cali gained investment experience as a portfolio account analyst/manager at Franklin Templeton Investments. Mr. Cali holds a B.S. in Finance from The Florida State University and an M.B.A. in Finance and an MBA Certificate in Real estate Development from Nova Southeastern University. Nathan also currently holds series 7, 79, 86, and 87 FINRA designations.

Lisa Loew: Lisa currently serves as V-Stock Transfer's Managing Director of Sales and Business Development. Lisa brings more than 30 years of resourceful, creative and productive sales experience and a set of diverse skills that serve to enhance V-Stock Transfer's private, pre-IPO and public portfolio clients. Lisa has spent years growing underdeveloped markets for several organizations in the legal services arena, while concurrently serving as a high-performing sales trainer and manager .Those who work with Lisa appreciate her dedication to her craft (she regularly attends conferences to personally ensure that V Stock Transfer continues to offer value to its portfolio clients) and her selfless sharing of her wide network of bankers, underwriters, and C-suite executives. Lisa's core focus is exceeding the expectation of her clients' needs. Lisa is Co-Chair of the membership committee of the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) and is a member of the board of directors of Beyond the Boroughs, a charitable organization. Lisa comes from a family of caregivers involved in the medical field and loves tackling new problems and helping others. "Having personally witnessed the transformative impact of these medicines, I am thrilled to join Healing CREI and embark on a journey to advance its potential. I am deeply passionate about bringing forth the therapeutic powers of these medicines to individuals in need, and I eagerly anticipate driving Healing CREI forward in its mission to make a positive difference in the lives of many."

Adam Wilkins: Adam joined NFP in 2012 after working for ten years in television and film production. Adam graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2002 and received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Southern California in 2006. Since transitioning into the world of insurance, he has become a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and an Associate in Risk Management (ARM). Adam is a Senior Vice President responsible for new and existing client development. For the last two years, driven by a passion for mental health, Adam has been focusing on Life Science risks particularly those within the burgeoning field of psychedelic medicine and Psychedelic Assisted Therapy. "It is an honor to be part of the Board. I believe that the REIT and our team will play an integral role in the rapidly evolving and expanding Psychedelic Assisted Therapy ecosystem by developing needed physical locations where people can experience healing from mental health afflictions and other maladies."

Healing CREI is delighted to announce the addition of esteemed individuals to its esteemed advisory board:

Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley: Whiz is a former decorated Navy F/A-18 Hornet fighter pilot and graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). He flew combat sorties over Iraq in support of Operation Southern Watch, in addition to mobilizing for Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom. He is the founder and chairman of the No Fallen Heroes Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to reducing and eliminating Veteran suicide through the use of entheogenic assisted therapy. "I strongly believe in the mission of Healing REIT. I am forced to take our nation's Veterans, First Responders, and their families to foreign countries to heal trauma they've incurred serving our great nation. "Healing REIT aligns with my mission objective of healing our Heroes at Home."

Clay Risher: Clay is a Managing Director with True North Capital Partners LLC and is engaged in the firm's global business development efforts and investment banking activities. Clay's primary role is originating new business for True North's M&A, capital raising, valuations and transaction advisory service offerings. Clay brings deep understanding and experience in developing and managing buy and sell-side M&A transactions within the private equity, family office, commercial banking, financial services, technology, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, distribution, professional services, healthcare, commercial real estate and real estate investment trust (REIT) industries. "I'm thrilled to be part of the Healing REIT team for multiple reasons. The caliber and experience of the people involved in Healing REIT is bar none, simply amazing! Also, as a society we are way past due on the need to implement sweeping changes in managing behavioral health issues. The current healthcare industrial complex is broken beyond repair, and if the definition of insanity is continuing to do what we always did and expect different results, then we are doomed as a society to expect zero breakthroughs. Healing REIT is not only democratizing mental healthcare, it's also a completely new social construct in healthcare. One that really is about helping people to breakthrough cycles, using novel therapies, wherein traditional mental healthcare only assists in maintaining a perpetual motion mechanism that generally benefits providers, insurers and big pharma, more than their patients."

James Case: James is a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience in private equity, James has honed his expertise in healthcare, establishing strong relationships and networks with physicians across the U.S. His focus on building out ancillary revenue streams for physicians has resulted in impressive achievements in telemedicine, orthopedics, pharmaceuticals, and home healthcare. James is also a respected member of various boards and partnerships in these industries. In addition to his healthcare background, James boasts extensive experience in real estate, architecture, and construction. In 2023 alone, he facilitated over $150 million in new construction for Hogan Brothers where he served as director of business development and has helped secure over $100 million in real estate just this year. As a registered lobbyist in the state of Florida, James is dedicated to helping businesses grow and develop in the region. As a founder and partner in LGNDS, LLC, James has also made a name for himself in the world of celebrity branding. With his impressive track record of achievements and skills, James is a valuable asset to any team looking to make an impact in the healthcare, real estate, or branding industries. "I am thrilled to be joining the board and working alongside my esteemed colleagues to explore innovative ways to provide our communities with better and more effective healthcare tools. Together, we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most."

Kyle Quincey: Kyle is currently the Vice President of the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association helping NHL Alumni transition to civilian life after hockey. Kyle played 14 years of professional hockey for the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, LA Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. After suffering his 15th concussion Kyle decided to retire from hockey and pursue helping athletes, veterans and first responders. "I am honored and excited to join the healing commercial real estate team to provide healthy, safe spaces for people to learn and heal with psychedelic therapies."

Healing CREI's board of directors and advisory board comprises visionaries, innovators, and thought leaders who are committed to driving ethical and responsible real estate development. The collective expertise of the board members will steer Healing CREI's strategy, policies, and initiatives as the organization strives to create locations that aligns with human values and fosters positive societal impact.

Additionally, Healing Commercial Real Estate is thrilled to announce its participation in the Psychedelic Science 2023 Conference, a premier gathering of practitioners, researchers, and enthusiasts from around the world. The conference, known for its cutting-edge insights and breakthrough advancements, provides an ideal platform for Healing CREI to share its latest updates, engage with industry leaders, and foster collaborations to address the most pressing challenges in psychedelics. The conference participation presents an opportunity for Healing CREI to learn from the brightest minds in the psychedelic community, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that will accelerate the responsible deployment of these new therapies.

"We are delighted to welcome our new board and advisory members to Healing Commercial Real Estate and to be part of Psychedelic Science 2023," said Cody Shandraw, Founder & President at Healing CREI. "Their expertise and insights, coupled with our conference participation, will propel our mission forward, as we work towards building out the critical infrastructure of this blossoming industry."

Tyler Zakovich commented; "Healing Commercial Real Estate looks forward to sharing updates from the conference and collaborating with like-minded individuals and organizations to shape the future of psychedelics in an inclusive, ethical, and responsible manner."

About Healing CREI

Healing CREI owns and invests in real estate supporting the healthcare industry across the United States and Canada, including psychedelic therapy centers, behavioral health facilities, as well as therapy and rehabilitation services, positioning the company to become one of the top healthcare investment companies. Healing CREI's commitment to providing high-quality care and extensive industry knowledge uniquely positions the company for success in the competitive healthcare real estate market.

For more information, please contact:

Ty Zakovich, CEO

Tel: 619 573 3130

Email: ty@healingcrei.com

Website: www.healingcrei.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168996