08.06.2023
Results of the initial public offering of Grab2Go AS shares

The initial public offering of the shares of Grab2Go AS (registry code 16014547
hereinafter Grab2Go) ended on 6th June 2023. 

Up to 992,000 shares were publicly offered, whereas Grab2Go reserved the right
to increase the number of shares on offer by 10% up to the total of 1,091,200
shares. During the offering, 872 investors subscribed for a total of 282,991
shares for EUR 342,419.11, meaning that the planned volume of the offer was not
filled. 

"Despite the lower-than-expected capital raised, we continue to move towards
our strategic goals at a more leisurely pace. Cooperation with customers is
ongoing and we hope to bring positive news soon. We thank all investors who
have contributed to our company - our commitment to the continued growth and
development of the company remains unchanged. At the same time, it must be
admitted that raising capital has been more difficult than expected in the
given market situation, and raising awareness of our product and service could
have been better in the process of raising capital. Awareness, however, can
only get better now, because we are a public company" commented the management
board member of Grab2Go Mart Viilipus. 

The revenue from the offering shall be used by Grab2Go according to the company
description for increasing its production and sales capabilities and for some
product development. 

Upon distributing the new shares all shares subscribed for by the investors
shall be distributed to the investors. 

The settlement of the offering is intended to take place on or about 12 June
2023. The shares of Grab2Go are planned to be admitted to trading on the
multilateral trading facility First North, the first trading day will be on or
about 13 June 2023. 



For additional information please contact:

Reio Orasmäe
Chief Sales Officer and co-founder
Contact: reio@grab2go.eu; 56877090

Mart Viilipus
Member of the management board of Grab2Go
Contact: mart@grab2go.eu; 53053173
