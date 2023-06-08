REMINDER: SIA "Storent Holdings" bond public offering

From June 2, 2023, 9:00 EEST SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds (ISIN code LV0000850089) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is June 16, 2023, 15:30 EEST. Up to 150 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. The offer price is 100 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bond, or 100 EUR. The interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 9 to 11 per cent per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000850089. The offering may be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order books (LV0000850089): STOBOND9 for 9% annual coupon STOBOND10 for 10% annual coupon STOBOND11 for 11% annual coupon The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: June 2 - June 15, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; June 16, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: June 21, 2023. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. See attached the Rules of SIA "Storent Holdings" bond subscription process through Exchange trading system. Please pay attention to order submission through Exchange trading system examples, see in the attachment. All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in the Prospectus and Final Terms which can be found on SIA "Storent Holdings" website www.storent.com/investors. Company's announcement about the offer available here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1148991