London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - The importance of tackling claims inflation cannot be overstated. It's a growing concern for claims departments everywhere that needs to be addressed urgently. Join us as we come together to find effective solutions and navigate this evolving landscape.

The webinar will feature claims executives who have been tackling these issues daily. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 13th at 11 am EDT, and is open for registration.

The link to register for the free webinar is here - Combat Claims Inflation in an Evolving Business Landscape.

The expert panel of claims leaders consists of:

Steve Donnelly, Chief Claims Officer , Amerisure

, David Vanalek, SVP Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Richmond National

David Williams, Chief Claims Officer, Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA)

Moderated by: Kate Wade, Managing Director, Wade Strategy

Attendees will experience insights from the panelists as they tackle burning questions about leveraging advanced analytics, streamlining claims handling, upskilling your workforce, and the power of new partnerships.

The panelists will introduce a cohesive strategy that will help attendees navigate and overcome uncertainty surrounding claims inflations. This includes supplying teams with a quicker and more precise way of getting ahead of high-exposure claims.

If you cannot make it, register anyway and receive a recording of the event afterward. You can also send questions beforehand, which the moderator will line up for the panel.

The webinar is produced in conjunction with Reuters Events: Connected Claims USA 2023. The flagship event will take place Sept 26-27, at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas. For more information, email taylor.brackin@thomsonreuters.com

Taylor Brackin

Global Project Director, Insurance

Reuters Events

UK: +44 20 7513 4097

E: Taylor.brackin@thomsonreuters.com

W: https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169237