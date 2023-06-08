500 Million Trees Planted: Arbor Day Foundation Crosses Milestone Mark

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / The Arbor Day Foundation surpassed a tree planting milestone, having helped to plant 500 million trees over the organization's 51-year history.

Recognized as the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, the 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have found homes in cities, forests and neighborhoods in more than 50 countries worldwide.

"Sometimes it's hard to put 500 million trees in context because it's so many trees. But whether it was planted in somebody's backyard or in a national forest, every one of these Arbor Day Foundation trees matters," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "All of these trees are helping to solve some of the most pressing issues facing people and the planet today, but guess what? It's still not enough. We have to do more, and we will do more, thanks to our incredible network of members, supporters and partners."

The Arbor Day Foundation has already committed to planting 500 million new trees over five years. The planting goal focuses on putting trees in forests and communities of greatest need. By using extensive data and technology, the Foundation can identify those areas where trees stand to have the greatest impact.

Arbor Day Foundation trees have helped to address environmental inequities in underserved neighborhoods, restore wildlife habitats and help communities rebuild after natural disasters. The trees help to cool cities, capture carbon to slow climate change and provide economic opportunities.

Arbor Day Foundation team members celebrated the occasion with a ceremonial tree planting this spring at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City.

Learn more about how the Arbor Day Foundation is working to plant millions of trees the right way.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

