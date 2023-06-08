WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing. WNS has been positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year.

"WNS is accelerating the finance organization's transformative journey and creating future-readiness through our domain-centric F&A expertise supported by advanced analytics and AI-led technology platforms. We believe this recognition by Gartner is a testament to our success in building differentiated, insights-led digital finance functions," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

WNS' continued focus on driving digital transformation by integrating analytics, automation, and industry-specific solutions enables CFOs to build future-ready F&A functions. As a result, WNS is able to deliver sustainable business outcomes across the end-to-end finance value chain including improvements in accuracy, timeliness, actionable insights, scalability, and cost.

The Magic Quadrant identifies Leaders who execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow.

WNS' Finance OneOffice roadmap enables CFOs to meet future demands. The company's modular approach to co-creating digital-led solutions with clients is in lockstep with their operational maturity and evolving business requirements.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing," Sanjay Champaneri, Geraldine Garaud, Jan Ambergen, 10 May 2023.

About WNS

WNS is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

