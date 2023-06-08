Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Workplace Management Portfolio with the Acquisition of Wageloch

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Wageloch, an industry leader which offers Rostering, Time & Attendance (RTA) solutions across several industries in Australia.

For 17 years, Wageloch has been helping its clients and partners spend less time on timesheets, rostering, data entry, awards, and payroll reports, as well as easily manage budgeting, penalties, overtime, and job costing with great accuracy in a simple and seamless online solution. Wageloch's Management Web Portal tracks multiple work sites and KPIs in an instant. In addition, Wageloch sells smart biometric attendance and clocking devices (such as fingerprint, facial recognition, and GPS attendance) which eliminate human error.

"Wageloch has gone from strength to strength since the beginning. Joining the Valsoft family will accelerate our growth further and allow Wageloch to swiftly realize its full potential in service of our customers," stated Lachlan Sedsman, Wageloch's founder. "My goal was to sell the company to someone who could carry on our legacy of having a meaningful connection with our customers as well as someone that had an existing global presence in the space."

With this latest acquisition, Wageloch becomes the fifth company in the Workforce Management industry to join the Aspire Software family along with Softbrick, Manus, Vocantas, and Monaco. After joining Aspire Software, Wageloch will now have the opportunity to not only further strengthen its presence in the market with its flagship RTA solution, clocking devices, and HuGo, but is also ideally placed to roll out its end-to-end HR and Payroll solution.

"The Australian market holds great Vertical Market Software businesses, and we have been fortunate enough to acquire H&L POS, Innquest Australia, CMS Hospitality, and Azilty in the past years. Today, Wageloch is joining the Aspire Software family. The work delivered by the team is impressive from a product point of view and as well as customer satisfaction, in addition, we see strong customer synergies with our current companies allowing us to expand Wageloch footprint at an accelerated pace. Aspire Software will be committed to driving operational excellence and ensuring software creativity," said Jeffrey Messud, Operating Partner of Aspire Software, a division of Valsoft Corporation.

About Wageloch:

Since 2006, the growing team of expert developers build and support Wageloch's online Rostering, Time & Attendance (RTA) solutions across Australia. Wageloch develops new features, platforms, and offerings to bring customers even more powerful leading accounting integrations and POS integrations, as well as integrated staff management solutions. The client support team helps customers configure staff attendance, rostering, and shift planning. Wageloch works closely with its business partners e.g. Guild Payroll, and Healthy Business Payroll to ensure employees are paid correctly, and on time.

In 2022 Wageloch developed a smart and secure biometric clocking companion, with a fingerprint scanner to connect to Wageloch Time Kiosk for faster, easier all-in-one clocking.

In 2022 Wageloch became certified in ISO9001:2015 and ISO27001:2015, meeting the most stringent international standards for quality and information security management.

About Valsoft Corporation:

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Alistair Jaque and Sally Yang of Deutsch Miller.

For more information on the companies please visit wageloch.com.au and http://valsoftcorp.com and https://www.aspiresoftware.com/

