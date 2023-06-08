Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 Unveils e360 SmartTalk, Innovative Mobile App for Monitoring and Managing e360 Lithium-Ion Batteries

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has launched e360 SmartTalk, an innovative mobile app that allows the seamless integration and management of e360 Bluetooth-enabled lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries.

The technology enables users to wirelessly monitor and manage e360 batteries, providing a view of individual battery conditions and performance as well as a comprehensive view of an entire power bank consisting of multiple e360 batteries. The company believes this functionality differentiates the app from others which only allow users to view individual battery conditions.

"e360 SmartTalk represents a major leap forward for Expion360 in LiFePO4 battery storage monitoring and management for our customers," noted the company CEO, Brian Schaffner. "We believe that for the first time, users will be able to connect and monitor multiple e360 batteries via a single management interface on their mobile device. We see this enabling our customers to monitor and manage their energy storage systems like never before."

The app provides users with real-time access to crucial battery data, including the state of charge, temperature, capacity and health. Its user-friendly interface and advanced analytics allow individuals and businesses to maximize the performance and longevity of their e360 energy storage systems.

e360 SmartTalk key features and benefits:

Single Interface with Holistic System View: Unlike traditional battery monitoring solutions, e360 SmartTalk enables users to connect multiple e360 Bluetooth-equipped batteries within a single interface, creating a holistic view of the entire battery system. At a glance, users can assess the overall performance and health of their entire battery network, providing insights for efficient decision-making. This functionality streamlines battery management by eliminating the need for multiple apps or complex setups. The singular interface also eliminates the need to disconnect from one battery in order to connect with another when checking battery status.

Individual Battery Monitoring: The app allows users to see real-time data such as state of charge, temperature, and battery health. It also provides a variety of real-time alerts for detected abnormalities. The real-time data and alerts allow users to proactively monitor battery performance.

Enhanced Customer Service: Using the app, users can optionally share system information with the company's service technicians, such as configuration and performance history, for help with system use and diagnosing issues.

The app will be compatible with Expion360's upcoming line up of e360 Bluetooth-enabled LiFePO4 batteries that it plans to launch in the coming months. The batteries will be designed to provide versatility and flexibility for a broad number of applications for use in RVs, boats, vans, overland vehicles, renewable energy systems, backup power solutions and more.

The app is available for download on both iOS and Android mobile platforms.

For more information about Expion360 or e360 SmartTalk, contact the company at Expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations regarding our business strategies and plans, growth opportunities and competitive position, our expectation that e360 SmartTalk will enable our users to connect and monitor multiple e360 batteries via a single management interface on their mobile device for the first time, our expectation that e360 SmartTalk will enable our customers to monitor and manage their energy storage systems like never before, the launch of our upcoming line of e360 Bluetooth-enabled LiFePO4 batteries as well as our expectations regarding its applications for use and its compatibility with e360 SmartTalk and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, the competitive nature of our industry and the pricing pressures that we face, our history of losses and increasing costs, our ability to continue as a going concern, our dependency on the needs and success of our customers and our substantial customer concentration, any inability to successfully manage our growth, the impact of public health epidemics or outbreaks, our ability to expand our sales and distribution channels, our ability to expand into international markets, the limited number of ports through which our raw materials enter the United Sates and our reliance on third parties to store and ship certain inventory, uncertainty in the global economic condition, any government reviews, inquiries, investigations and other actions, changes in the cost and availability of raw materials, our dependency on third-party manufacturers and suppliers and increases in the cost or disruption of supply or shortages in any of our raw materials, battery components or raw materials used in the production of such parts, our dependency on our two warehouse facilities, the risk that lithium-ion battery cells may catch fire or release smoke and flame, potential product liability claims, risks related to litigation, tax, environmental and other legal compliance, any failure to introduce new products and product enhancements and market acceptance of new technologies introduced by our competitors, any failure by us to adequately protect our intellectual property or to defend ourselves against intellectual property infringement claims, quality problems with our products, our ability to raise capital, risks related to our electronic data becoming compromised, our dependency on our senior management team and other key employees, any failure to keep pace with developments in technology and those discussed in our filings with the SEC. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's previous filings, subsequent filings, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are not historical facts and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

