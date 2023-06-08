Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2023 | 15:10
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bitmanu Crypto Miners Emerge as Home Business Opportunity

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023has steadily emerged as a preferred home business opportunity for many over the past year. This manufacturing company offers three highly efficient mining rigs capable of providing ROI within just a month. These high-power ASIC miners can be used even without any significant background in crypto.

While designing its miners, Bitmanu's foremost priority was to deliver industry-leading hash rates. Many noted industry veterans have already accepted that the hash power offered by Bitmanu's BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners are unprecedented in the market. These hash rates allow Bitmanu users to quickly process transactions and earn rewards. Bitmanualso has its own private Bitstream, which means multiple coins can be mined using these rigs.

Unmatched Hash Power

Bitcoin3900 TH/s1220 TH/s760 TH/s
Litecoin400 GH/s128 GH/s80 GH/s
Dash75 TH/s25 TH/s15 TH/s
Monero32 MH/s10 MH/s6 MH/s

The high profitability of Bitmanuminers can be attributed to their high hash rates as well as energy efficiency. BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are viable as home business options because they can deliver top-notch mining performance with moderate power consumptions of just 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. The profit-making potential of these miners is miles ahead of any of their competitors.

Monthly Mining Profit

BM ProBM 2BM 1
Bitcoin$7000$2400$2000
Litecoin$9500$3200$3000
Dash$26,000$9000$5000
Monero$22,000$6400$3800

*Calculation was done based on the current market price and mining difficulty

The popularity of Bitmanu is by no means limited to seasoned crypto miners. Many casual mining enthusiasts have also benefited from this home business opportunity because Bitmanu miners are delivered pre-configured, and can be used just by plugging them into a power socket. Also, these rigs are suitable for home use because they can operate optimally without generating any considerable amount of noise or heat.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of the latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast returns on investment and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.


Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.