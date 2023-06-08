Ceres: Major New Jersey Companies Support Affordable, Equitable, Pro-Worker Transition to 100% Clean Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / More than a dozen companies with headquarters or operations in New Jersey released a letter today to Gov. Phil Murphy and state lawmakers, urging them to support legislation committing New Jersey to 100% clean energy by 2035

The letter - signed by Avocado Green Brands, Ben & Jerry's, Danone, DSM-Firmenich, ECOS, Eileen Fisher, IKEA, Mars, Miller/Howard Investments, Nestlé, Sealed, Unilever, and Uplight - demonstrates the sector-spanning corporate support for ambitious clean energy policy in New Jersey. It comes as the state legislature considers a 100% clean energy standard that positions the state to take advantage of its ample offshore wind resources and maximize the economic benefits provided by federal clean energy incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The proposal would also align with and codify the clean energy target set earlier this year by the Murphy administration.

"We understand firsthand how New Jersey's energy policies impact the cost of doing business and our state's economic competitiveness. A robust 100% clean energy standard and ambitious investment in the offshore wind industry will create policy certainty, ensuring New Jersey continues to be a competitive place to do business," the letter reads.

The letter emphasized that a 100% clean energy standard would help New Jersey achieve the deepest possible emissions reductions as the state seeks to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles and home heating. The companies underscored that the policy would help them achieve their own climate goals, slash energy costs by reducing reliance on volatile fossil fuels, support the growing green workforce, and improve public health by cutting air pollution from power plants.

"Unilever's commitment to sustainability is showcased at our U.S. headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, which is powered entirely by renewable energy and which we built to support our target of reducing emissions from our operations by 100% by 2030," said Stefani Grant, Senior Manager, External Affairs & Sustainability, Unilever. "We believe climate action is essential for future-proofing our business, and we highly value doing business in places that recognize the many financial and economic benefits of a clean electric grid. We are proud to support to efforts in our U.S. home to shift to 100% clean electricity by 2035 and call on New Jersey lawmakers to pass this legislation this year."

"As a New Jersey-based company, Avocado Green Brands fully supports a 100% clean electricity standard that would fully decarbonize the state's grid by 2035. The climate crisis is a threat to global and economic stability, and the best way to address it is by using clean electricity to power the economic activity that we all rely on," said John Davies, Senior Director, Brand Editorial and Sustainability at Avocado Green Brands. "We are proud that our home state has been a leader in confronting climate change. We now call on lawmakers to keep it up by passing legislation that ensure energy consumers throughout New Jersey have access to affordable, reliable, and clean electricity."

The companies are part of a growing group of supporters across New Jersey stepping up efforts to pass legislation that achieves 100% clean energy by 2035. A separate event scheduled today will feature advocates and lawmakers pushing for passage this year.

"Businesses in every industry know that achieving 100% clean energy by 2035 will bring massive benefits to New Jersey's companies, communities, and economy. It is also necessary for the state to meet its ambitious climate goals and lead the transition to a clean energy economy," said Alli Gold Roberts, senior director of state policy, Ceres, a sustainability nonprofit that organized the letter. "New Jersey lawmakers can count on the support of the forward-looking companies we work with as they advance a 100% clean energy standard this year."

