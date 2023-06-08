Donna White Communications: Dogajolo Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Dogajolo Toscano Rosso

A 'baby' Super Tuscan wine from Carpineto

GREVE IN CHIANTI, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / This year marks a 30-year milestone for esteemed Tuscan winery, Carpineto, producer of Carpineto and Dogajolo wines, with the 30th anniversary of Dogajolo.





Dogajolo Toscano Rosso

80% Sangiovese, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon





Dogajolo (pronounced (Dog-ay-yolo) was launched in 1993 by Giancarlo Sacchet and Antonio Zaccheo Sr. of Carpineto, following a special request made by the founder of Jacques' Wein Depot during a meeting at the Vinitaly Wine Fair in Verona, over 30 years ago. Jacques stated that the Carpineto's DOC and 'Super Tuscan' wines were very much appreciated by his German clientele, but due to their higher price points, these delicious wines were only consumed on weekends, yet the Germans love to drink wine every day. He asked the winery to produce a wine that would have the characteristics of an aged wine, but with the food pairing flexibility to accompany casual mid-week dinners.

Carpineto rose to the challenge by producing a young Super Tuscan wine, an IGT, from its young vineyards planted to mostly Sangiovese with some Cabernet Sauvignon, which would then spend about six months in oak barrels. The young vineyards, the rapid passage in oak and a release within the year after harvest meant that this wine could be offered at an everyday price. Thus, a new style of wine was born that combined the deep colors of a young wine and the wood-aged elegance associated with more mature wines. The Sacchet and Zaccheo families named this new wine Dogajolo Toscano Rosso derived from the Italian word Doga, meaning 'stave' (the narrow strips of wood used to build wine barrels), and created an artistic imagery of oak leaves for the label inspired by the local Farnia oak variety, which turn color in the fall at the same time the wine goes into barrels. Dogajolo Toscano Rosso instantly became a runaway success.

"This is a momentous year as we proudly celebrate 30 years of our signature Dogajolo Toscano Rosso," said Antonio Michael Zaccheo Jr, the second generation of the Zaccheo family managing the Carpineto winery.

"At the time we launched Dogajolo, Super Tuscans, like our 100% Cabernet Sauvignon called 'Farnito,' were highly coveted but considered an expensive wine for special occasions, or to drink at the weekend paired with a special meal. We set about changing this by producing an accessibly priced, approachable wine that you can enjoy every day. In doing so, we like to proudly say that we invented the 'baby' Super Tuscan category."

Along the way, the Dogajolo line grew from the flagship Rosso with the addition of Dogajolo Toscano Bianco in 2009, a high-quality white wine produced from Chardonnay grapes blended with Grechetto and Sauvignon Blanc, and in 2011 with Dogajolo Toscano Rosato, an authentic, expressive rosé produced from 100% Sangiovese. The labels for these wines were designed in keeping with the distinctive Rosso label artistic imagery.

"Our partnership with Carpineto spans decades, and we consider them family more than business partners. We are proud to represent Dogajolo and celebrate 30 successful years in the market! We look forward to many more years of growth together," stated Don Opici, Managing Director, Opici Wines & Spirits.

The region's rich terroir and access to estate fruit from hillside vineyards has played a key role in Carpineto's ability to be universally recognized as one of Italy's top producers. The Sacchet and Zaccheo families still work together to manage vineyards on five estates to maintain consistent quality fruit sourcing for their Dogajolo and Carpineto wines.

Dogajolo wines are imported by Opici Wines & Spirits, available in all 50 States with a retail price of $14.99.

About Carpineto

Established in Greve in Chianti in 1967 by the Sacchet and Zaccheo families, Carpineto farms 1,200 acres of sustainably farmed land, spread amongst five carbon-neutral estates in the appellations of Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, in Maremma and Alto Valdarno. Carpineto is certified by VIVA for Soil, Air and Water as well as ISO 14001 and IFS. The wines are vegan-friendly.

About Opici Wines & Spirits

Opici Wines & Spirits: Named "Importer of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast, Opici Wines & Spirits is a dynamic importer and producer of fine wines and artisanal spirits from around the world. The portfolio consists of nearly 40 brands that are available in all 50 states. Founded in 1913, Opici Wines & Spirits is family owned and now managed by the fourth generation.

