CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: Cyduct Diagnostics Inc. Proudly Sponsors Camp Breastie 2023

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing life-enhancing breast healthcare products is delighted to announce its sponsorship of Camp Breastie 2023, organized by The Breasties, the groundbreaking nonprofit organization that fosters a sense of community for survivors, previvors, thrivers, and carevivors of breast cancer. As part of its commitment to supporting those affected by breast cancer, CYduct Diagnostics Inc. helped contribute to the success of the four-day summit, which took take place on June 1-4th at Rock Hill, New York.

Camp Breastie is an unparalleled gathering that brings together hundreds of individuals who have been touched by breast and gynecologic cancer, whether as survivors, previvors (individuals with a higher risk of developing breast cancer due to genetic factors), thrivers (those currently living with stage 4), or carevivors (caregivers and loved ones). With a vision to create a supportive and empowering environment, The Breasties organized and conducted a dynamic program filled with engaging activities, educational sessions, and opportunities for networking and emotional support.

"We were thrilled to be a sponsor of Camp Breastie 2023," said Dom Gatto, Founder/CEO at CYduct Diagnostics Inc. "The Breasties' commitment to inclusivity and support aligns perfectly with our own mission to provide innovative diagnostics solutions for breast cancer. We believe in the power of community and are honored to contribute to an event that brings together individuals with a shared experience and empowers them to thrive."

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. has been at the forefront of advancements in medical diagnostics, particularly in the field of breast cancer assessment and detection. Their cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches are revolutionizing the early detection and personalized approach to breast cancer, significantly improving patient outcomes. By sponsoring Camp Breastie, CYduct Diagnostics Inc. demonstrates its dedication to the breast cancer community beyond scientific breakthroughs, aiming to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals affected by the disease.

"We were incredibly honored to present at Camp Breastie 2023," stated CYduct Diagnostics' President/CMO Dr. Jill Dietz. "Our commitment to advancing breast cancer diagnostics aligns perfectly with Breasties vision to create a sense of belonging and empowerment for all individuals impacted by breast cancer. This partnership will enable us to contribute to an unforgettable experience for attendees, fostering connections and offering resources that will empower them in their personal journeys."

The Breasties, founded in 2018, has quickly gained recognition for its pioneering work in building a supportive community that transcends boundaries and embraces individuals at every stage of their breast cancer experience. Through events like Camp Breastie, they continue to make a difference in the lives of countless survivors, previvors, thrivers, and carevivors, ensuring that no one faces breast cancer alone. We encourage everyone to visit their official corporate site (https://thebreasties.org/) and social media accounts; https://www.facebook.com/thebreasties/ and https://www.instagram.com/the_breasties/.

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: CYductDX.com.

