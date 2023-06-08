AirPro Fan & Blower Company Announces Partnership With Venti Oelde

Respected American and German manufacturers join forces, allowing for shared resources to serve global customers with premier quality products and customer service.

RHINELANDER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / AirPro Fan & Blower Company announces an exclusive partnership with Venti Oelde, a German large-scale industrial fan manufacturer. The agreement expands AirPro's ability to serve the international marketplace and enables Venti Oelde to better serve the United States market.

AirPro Fan & Blower Company

AirPro will continue to focus on fans and blowers smaller than 1500 HP while serving as a channel partner to deliver and service large-scale Venti Oelde fans to the U.S. market. Venti Oelde remains focused on fans larger than 1500 HP and adds access to AirPro's smaller-scale fans for its customers worldwide.

"We are excited to form this alliance with Venti Oelde," commented Keith White, AirPro Founder and President. "We see our products as complementary rather than competitive, and our business philosophies are well-aligned. Premier quality products and reliable service will now be available to both companies for a wider range of industrial fan applications. We are confident that our customers will benefit from this new relationship."

The two companies remain independently owned, operated, and structured, with no leadership or staffing changes resulting from or related to this partnership. With operations in Germany, China, India, and the United States, the partnership between the two respected manufacturers allows them to share resources, expand product offerings, and provide better service for global customer needs through established sales and support channels.

About AirPro:

Headquartered in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, founded in 2002, and 100% employee-owned since 2016, AirPro Fan & Blower Company designs and manufactures industrial-duty centrifugal fans and blowers, offering a complete line of air handling products and accessories. AirPro serves industrial OEM customers and end-users across applications and industries worldwide. For more information, visit airprofan.com.

About Venti Oelde:

Established in 1930 and based in Oelde, North-Rhine-Westphalian, Germany, Venti Oelde employs 250 professionals to design, build, and service large-scale industrial fans. They also produce dust collection and process gas cleaning plants, exhaust air treatment plants, ventilating, heating, and air-conditioning plants, recycling and waste treatment plants, and plants for surface technology. For more information, visit ventioelde.com.

