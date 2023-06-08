Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 16:38
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AirPro Fan & Blower Company Announces Partnership With Venti Oelde

Respected American and German manufacturers join forces, allowing for shared resources to serve global customers with premier quality products and customer service.

RHINELANDER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / AirPro Fan & Blower Company announces an exclusive partnership with Venti Oelde, a German large-scale industrial fan manufacturer. The agreement expands AirPro's ability to serve the international marketplace and enables Venti Oelde to better serve the United States market.

AirPro Fan & Blower Company

AirPro Fan & Blower Company

AirPro will continue to focus on fans and blowers smaller than 1500 HP while serving as a channel partner to deliver and service large-scale Venti Oelde fans to the U.S. market. Venti Oelde remains focused on fans larger than 1500 HP and adds access to AirPro's smaller-scale fans for its customers worldwide.

"We are excited to form this alliance with Venti Oelde," commented Keith White, AirPro Founder and President. "We see our products as complementary rather than competitive, and our business philosophies are well-aligned. Premier quality products and reliable service will now be available to both companies for a wider range of industrial fan applications. We are confident that our customers will benefit from this new relationship."

The two companies remain independently owned, operated, and structured, with no leadership or staffing changes resulting from or related to this partnership. With operations in Germany, China, India, and the United States, the partnership between the two respected manufacturers allows them to share resources, expand product offerings, and provide better service for global customer needs through established sales and support channels.

About AirPro:

Headquartered in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, founded in 2002, and 100% employee-owned since 2016, AirPro Fan & Blower Company designs and manufactures industrial-duty centrifugal fans and blowers, offering a complete line of air handling products and accessories. AirPro serves industrial OEM customers and end-users across applications and industries worldwide. For more information, visit airprofan.com.

About Venti Oelde:

Established in 1930 and based in Oelde, North-Rhine-Westphalian, Germany, Venti Oelde employs 250 professionals to design, build, and service large-scale industrial fans. They also produce dust collection and process gas cleaning plants, exhaust air treatment plants, ventilating, heating, and air-conditioning plants, recycling and waste treatment plants, and plants for surface technology. For more information, visit ventioelde.com.

Contact Information

Jane Gilvary
Sales Office Administrator
janeg@airprofan.com
715-365-0487

SOURCE: AirPro Fan & Blower Company

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759564/AirPro-Fan-Blower-Company-Announces-Partnership-With-Venti-Oelde

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.