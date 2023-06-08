AQuity Solutions Earns ISO 9001 Quality Management Certification for 2023

For the fifth year in a row, AQuity demonstrates industry-leading quality practices while accelerating growth and scale

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / AQuity Solutions, industry leader in tech-enabled Clinical Documentation Capture and Medical Coding solutions for healthcare, has confirmed successful completion and renewal of their ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Audit. AQuity provides tech-enabled clinical documentation and mid-cycle solutions for healthcare provider organizations to improve their clinical and financial results.

AQuity Logo

AQuity Logo

The ISO 9001 certification is a set of international quality management systems standards, which verify high-quality service delivery policies, procedures, and practices. This verification ensures certified businesses meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001 is an international standard published by the International Organization for Standards (ISO) based on quality management principles including customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision-making, and relationship management.

By annually committing to the certification effort, AQuity promotes good leadership, improvement, and process approach by meeting or exceeding the certification quality control metrics. The ISO 9001:2015 certification further certifies AQuity's strength and scalability and the company's leadership in the virtual clinical documentation capture space. The ISO certification spans all AQuity's products and services, including Documentation Capture Workflow, Transcription, Records Management, Medical Coding and Audit, and Virtual Medical Scribing.

"Our ISO 9001 certification demonstrates our unwavering continued commitment to operational quality and security," noted Marty Serro, AQuity's CIO/CSO. "Our team is proud to pass this intensive certification process year after year for our global operations, ensuring we have a structured approach to continued improvement, ensuring high quality, and along with our annual ISO 27001 certification, safe, and secure products and services."

"Our client base of leading provider organizations expect quality solution delivery, including third party validated reliable and secure operating environments," Added Kashyap Joshi, AQuity's CEO. "We are committed to continue our infrastructure investments as we accelerate our momentum as market leaders."

About AQuity Solutions

Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity provides solutions for 21 of the Top 25 and over half of the Top 250 Health Systems in the United States. AQuity employs over 8,000 clinical documentation capture and medical coding professionals across the United States, India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. With over 45 years of experience in service and technology solutions for healthcare, AQuity is recognized year after year by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines.

Contact Information

Dale Kivi

Senior Director of Communications

dale.kivi@aquitysolutions.com

804.339.9017

SOURCE: AQuity Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760094/AQuity-Solutions-Earns-ISO-9001-Quality-Management-Certification-for-2023