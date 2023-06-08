LSG Sky Chefs, the LSG Group's global catering expert, has been voted "Airline Caterer of the Year 2023, North America" by readers of PAX International magazine, a highly-respected news source within the airline industry. This prestigious award was presented during the Aircraft Interiors Expo and World Travel Catering and Onboard Services Expo in Hamburg on Tuesday night (June 6).

"We are truly honored to receive this industry award. It belongs to all of our dedicated employees in North America who have shown great resilience in defying the pandemic and have excelled in serving our customers' flights with their unconditional service orientation," said LSG Group CEO Erdmann Rauer, who accepted the award together with the LSG Group's Americas Region leadership team.

"This is definitely a team effort, not only operationally, but from everyone in the region who contributed to our success and made last year our best year," added David Dennis, Head of Operations Americas Region.

"Last year presented us with many challenges and unforeseeable circumstances besides the pandemic. Our people invested a lot of time and effort to be close to our customers and serve them in the best possible way, which has been crucial for our success. So, it's really a well-deserved award for them," said John Rutjes, Head of Finance and Speaker Americas Region.

The 2023 PAX International and PAX Tech Readership Awards recognize the efforts of airlines, caterers and suppliers from around the world.

The LSG Group is the quality and technology leader in airline catering and related markets. It has two strong, independent expert brands: LSG Sky Chefs as a global catering specialist with the highest hygiene and quality standards for airlines, the home-delivery market and retail. Retail inMotion, which specializes in in-flight sales, product development and technology solutions, sets standards with its understanding of partnership and its innovative strength.

The LSG Group (International) is headquartered in Neu-Isenburg, near Frankfurt, Germany, and has an extensive network of joint ventures and partnerships around the globe. In the pandemic year 2022, its 18,778 FTE's at 131 locations in 40 countries worldwide generated a consolidated revenue of 1.960 million euros. LSG Sky Chefs produced 275 million airline catering meals (including minority interests) and 33 million food commerce units during this period. In the US, LSG Sky Chefs operates more than 30 Customer Service Centers and employs over 12,000 employees. www.lsg-group.com

