Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed the United States Property Token (USP) on Jun 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the USP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

United States Property Token (USP) Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/169235_bdd6e239142cfa6d_001full.jpg

USP is an innovative and dynamic blockchain startup that merges the world of real estate investing and cryptocurrency. Its native token, USP, was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on Jun 8, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing United States Property

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of the United States Property Token (USP), a real-world asset (RWA) token that is setting the stage for global investor participation in the United States real estate market through an innovative cryptocurrency.

Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, USP is a real estate-backed cryptocurrency that aims to democratize the investment landscape by offering fractional ownership in a diverse income-producing real estate portfolio. The company's mission is to empower individuals worldwide to unlock the potential of real estate investing, enabling them to become fractional landlords of a real-world portfolio of properties.

By merging the stability of real estate with the accessibility and security of cryptocurrency, USP is set to transform the landscape of real estate investments. The token revolutionizes participation in this field, ensuring that individuals from all backgrounds and financial means can engage in real estate investing.

About USP Token

USP is backed by Primior, a real estate investment, development, and management company in Southern California that has overseen over $2BN worth of investment and development projects. Already included in the USP portfolio is a $15M medical center in Diamond Bar, California, and a $10M luxury multi family residence in Venice Beach, California.

For now, USP is governed by the founding team, which includes Johnney Zhang, the Founder and Managing Partner of Primior. In the future, USP would be governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

Based on ERC-1400, USP has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution breakdown is as follows: 30% is allocated for the liquidity and buyback reserves, 2.1% is designated for founders and advisors, 2% for the pre-seed and private sale, 8% for the seed and private sale 2, 0.5% for crowdfunding, 7.5% for the public sale, and the remaining 49.9% for the ICO/IPO. USP was listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on Jun 8, 2023, investors who are interested in USP can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about USP Token:

Official Website: https://usp.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/uspcoin

Telegram: https://t.me/USPCofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/uspcoin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USPCoin

Contract: https://etherscan.io/address/0x79b87d52a03ed26a19c1914be4ce37f812e2056c

Only non-U.S. persons or entities may invest in USPs. Please read and certify the following in order to invest in any USPs. You make these certifications under penalty of perjury and understand that they may be disclosed to any governmental authority by USP and that any false statement contained in this paragraph could be punished by fine and/or imprisonment.

For more details, please check https://usp.io/disclosure/.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169235