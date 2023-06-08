Rayonier Director Receives U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director's Honor Award

WILDLIGHT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Rayonier is pleased to announce that Dan Roach, director of public affairs, recently received a 2021-2022 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director's Honor Award for his work with the Southeast Forest Landowner Group. The group was named Private Landowner of the Year (Group) for their significant contribution to gopher tortoise conservation.

"This category of awards is especially meaningful here in the Southeast region for it recognizes a category of people without whom it would not be possible for us to pursue a vision of connecting lands and water to conserve wildlife resources," said Daffny Pitchford, the Service's acting deputy regional director. "The stewardship of private landowners is crucial to the future of wildlife. We in turn are committed to accomplishing our mission while keeping working lands working."

The Regional Director's Honor Awards are given to the Service's volunteers, partners and employees who have contributed to the accomplishments of their mission and vision in the Southeast Region through extraordinary performance in a job or volunteer assignment in which they have demonstrated exceptional innovation or ability. The awards ceremony was held in Atlanta and virtually on June 1.

Roach recently retired after 44 years at Rayonier. As director of public affairs, he was an active member of numerous state forestry associations, the National Council for Air and Stream Improvement (NCASI), the National Alliance of Forest Owners (NAFO) and the Society of American Foresters (SAF).

"During Dan's accomplished career at Rayonier, his dedicated efforts included wildlife conservation and promoting forest management practices," said Mike Bell, vice president of public affairs and communications, Rayonier. "He worked with other landowners and forestry organization members to help forge a successful partnership with USFWS, and as a result of intensive conservation work, it was determined that gopher tortoises in the eastern range didn't warrant a federal listing."

About Rayonier

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South, U.S. Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge "the way it's always been done." Get to know us at www.rayonier.com.

About U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The mission of the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to work with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The vision for the Southeast Region is as follows: "Together we will connect lands and waters to sustain fish, wildlife and plants by being visionary leaders, bold innovators and trusted partners, working with and for people."

