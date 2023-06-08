Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Antwerp, Belgium. Azelis Group NV (the "Company") offered its shareholders the choice to either participate in person, or to cast their vote electronically or by proxy. At the AGM, 86.15 of all shares entitled to vote were represented.

The AGM approved for the fiscal year 2022 the payment of a gross dividend of 0.2782 per share, net 0.1947 per share after deduction of Belgian withholding tax of 30% 1, compared to 0.03 per share for 2021 (net 0.02). The ex-dividend date will be 21 June 2023, record date 22 June 2023 and the dividend (coupon no. 2) will be payable as of 23 June 2023 via our paying agent KBC Bank NV.

All other proposed resolutions were approved as well, including:

the ratification of the appointment of Mr. Tom Hallam as non-executive and independent director of the Company for a term of 3 years, expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts of the financial year ending on 31 December 2024;

- the proposed change to the Remuneration Policy;

- the terms and conditions of several financing agreements, including change of control clauses at the level of the Company.

The presentations of the Chair of the Board of Directors and of the CEO and CFO are available on the Shareholders Meeting section of the Azelis corporate website.

The minutes of the AGM, including all the resolutions and voting details, will be made available on the Azelis corporate website soon.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

1 Lower withholding tax rates may be applicable depending on the specific situation of each shareholder.

