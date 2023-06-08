Monte Sinai Mineracao LTDA.: Monte Sinai Mineracao Early Warning Report

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Monte Sinai Mineracao LTDA. ("Monte Sinai") announces that immediately following the business combination ("Business Combination") between Cerrado Gold Inc. (the "Issuer") and Voyager Metals Inc., its position in the Issuer has declined from 15.29 to 11.94%. In accordance with regulatory requirements, Insiders holding more than 10% of the shares of an issuer, must file an early warning report of changes in ownership greater than 2%.

As of the date of its last early warning report dated January 21, 2021, Monte Sinai owned 11,694,300 common shares of the Issuer ("Shares") representing an approximate 15.29% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis. The Issuer's share capital increased in connection with the Business Combination and Monte Sinai disposed of Shares since its last early warning report.

Following the transactions that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Monte Sinai currently owns an aggregate of 11,574,300 Shares representing an approximate 11.94% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis.

The position in the Issuer is held by Monte Sinai for investment purposes and may be increased or decreased in the future as considered appropriate in light of investment criteria, market conditions and other factors and in accordance with the provisions of applicable securities legislation.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report. The early warning report respecting the acquisition will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Cerrado, please contact:

AV. Pedro Ludovico, 2726

Bairro Imperial

Porto Nacional-TO CEP: 77500-000

Brazil

Attention: Yara Jabr

Telephone: (519) 792-0086

SOURCE: Monte Sinai Mineracao LTDA.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760106/Monte-Sinai-Mineracao-Early-Warning-Report