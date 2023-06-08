The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable Releases the Water Replenishment Insights Document

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER)'s Water Replenishment Insights document was developed through a collaborative effort of BIER, Antea Group and Bluerisk in response to the increasing adoption and deployment of corporate water replenishment initiatives.

Leveraging BIER's 10 years of experience and leadership in water replenishment, the document was developed to share, in a clear and concise format, insights BIER has accumulated from developing corporate water replenishment initiatives in ways that deliver business, environmental and social value with the hope that other companies pursuing water replenishment may benefit.

The Water Replenishment Insights Document is designed to be relevant to any company or facility, in any industry, in any location in the world, and is intended to accelerate internal conversations and decisions at the regional and facility level with regard to investments in corporate water replenishment initiatives.

The guide addresses 8 areas of insight, including:

What is water replenishment?

How does water replenishment relate to water stewardship?

Insights related to What worked, Key Barriers, and Opportunities moving forward

Helpful resources

"Water replenishment is a key pillar of beverage company water stewardship strategy, and the efforts of BIER members over the past 10 years provide critical insights into the practical challenges and opportunities they have encountered. BIER's Water Replenishment Insights coalesce this experience in a single document that we hope will benefit the beverage sector at large and accelerate the adoption and impact of replenishment efforts across the sector and beyond." Daniel Pierce, Executive Director, BIER

The desired use of the Water Replenishment Insights Document is for companies to be better positioned to establish impactful collaborations and make meaningful investments in water replenishment initiatives that result in measurable impacts at the catchment level.

The guide is available for complimentary download at https://bit.ly/BIERWaterInsights

ABOUT BIER

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain, and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. BIER members include, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Keurig Dr Pepper, LION, Molson Coors, Ocean Spray Cranberries, PepsiCo, and Pernod Ricard. For more information, visit www.bieroundtable.com.

