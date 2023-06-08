MedBridge Welcomes Donovan Campbell as Chief Executive Officer

Campbell's experience in digital healthcare and change leadership accelerates the company's progress toward expanding its digital patient care strategy.

Donovan Campbell, MedBridge CEO

Campbell is an early innovator in digital care, with over 20 years of extensive leadership and technology experience. His expertise in digital healthcare technology will help MedBridge fortify its position as a trailblazer for digital patient care solutions that are proven to increase patient engagement and outcomes, reduce clinician burnout, and tackle the immense challenges facing the industry today.

The healthcare industry is in the midst of a paradigm shift, with an unprecedented acceleration of digital health technologies becoming vital to keeping up with evolving patient needs and regulatory demands. As MedBridge continues to grow and innovate to meet these demands, the company recognized the need for strong and experienced leadership to help successfully navigate this shift and build on its extensive library of education and home exercise content to bring new digital care solutions to providers and patients alike.

"It's my privilege to join an organization innovating at the cutting edge of healthcare technology," said Campbell. "Over the past 10 years, MedBridge has made tremendous strides connecting patients to the right care with digital solutions. There's still much work to be done, but we're well positioned to help shape the future of the healthcare industry and change what's possible with digital patient care."

Prior to his work in the digital healthcare field, Campbell began his career in the United States Marine Corps, serving for five years as a Ground Intelligence Officer with three combat deployments to the Middle East and Central Asia. He continues to serve his fellow veterans in a variety of non-profit educational and employment initiatives. Campbell is also The New York Times best-selling author of two books, Joker One and The Leader's Code.

"We're extremely excited about the leadership experience and digital care expertise that Donovan brings to our growing team," said Leigh Wager, Vice President of Strategic Solutions at MedBridge. "The industry is experiencing an exciting sea change, and Donovan's leadership will help MedBridge navigate these challenges to deliver on our mission to improve lives and ensure the patient stays at the center of digital patient care."

MedBridge is the solution of choice for nine of the top 10 hospital systems and physical therapy private practices, and six of the top 10 home health agencies. Organizations leveraging the MedBridge Digital Care Ecosystem have already experienced striking results, including 69 percent better patient retention, 243 percent increased patient activation, and 27 percent better FOTO effectiveness scores. As CEO, Campbell will oversee MedBridge's mission to build on this success while continuing to create solutions that help healthcare organizations provide outstanding care at a lower cost.

