3BL Alerts: Synopsys 2022 ESG Report: Building a Smart Future Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Synopsys released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting environment, social, and governance performance. Our 2022 ESG Report details the progress and performance of our Smart Future Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, which is our framework for how we create a smart future that is sustainable, just, and secure. Our framework provides a structure for how we address our own operational impact as well as how we use our ability to influence others around us to create a better world. This year, we moved from a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report to a designated ESG Report to better align with stakeholder reporting expectations.

Read on for key highlights from our 2022 ESG Report. Also, check out an infographic that summarizes the report.

Environment

From our innovative products to driving down our own environmental impacts, we support key environmental advances for people, communities, and the planet.

Enabled our customers to achieve an additional 25% power reduction for their systems-on-chip (SoCs) through our low-power electronic design automation (EDA) solutions.

Developed new Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for review and validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Achieved CarbonNeutral® company certification for the fourth consecutive year.

Mitigated approximately 50% of our 2022 North America energy demand through the Azure Sky Wind Farm, which came online in 2022.

Social

We focus on our people and our ability to recruit, support, and retain the most talented and diverse teams, while our Synopsys for Good program generates positive community impact.

Increased total representation of women globally to 24.9%.

Increased representation of Black, Latinx, and Indigenous (BLI) individuals in our U.S. workforce.

Launched NEX-GEN, a new ERG for young professionals in Synopsys South Asia.

Employee engagement score remained strong, as indicated per our semi-annual SHAPE employee survey.

Donated $4.7M total in charitable giving through The Synopsys Foundation and Synopsys India.

Celebrated Synopsys' 35 th anniversary through a special 2:1 employee matching gift campaign to 35 charities around the world.

anniversary through a special 2:1 employee matching gift campaign to 35 charities around the world. Conducted a global Season of Service volunteer program with 52 projects, at 24 offices, in 11 countries.

Governance

We focus on the resiliency of our business and leverage our governance practices to drive business success and make meaningful progress on our ESG strategy.

We obtained our ISO 22301 certification, the international standard for Business Continuity Management Systems to help safeguard our business operations from disruptions including natural disasters, cyberattacks, and more.

One-third of our governing Board of Directors are women.

Deployed new security operations automation to achieve more proactive incident response with our 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC).

All employees continue to take the required annual Ethics and Compliance Training during Integrity Awareness Month.

These highlights capture only a portion of our overall ESG efforts. We invite you to read the report for the full story of what we accomplished in 2022. We're excited to continue building on our Smart Future strategy by creating a Smart Future that is sustainable, just, and secure.

We welcome feedback on this report and our performance. Please send comments and suggestions to ESG at Synopsys.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:

Kelli Wheeler

Synopsys, Inc.

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Alerts on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL Alerts

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl-alerts

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL Alerts

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760112/Synopsys-2022-ESG-Report-Building-a-Smart-Future-Together