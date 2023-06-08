Wedding Dress Brand Essense of Australia Celebrates Living 'In the Moment' in Latest Collection

From trendy black dresses to timeless bridal styles

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / The newest collection from globally-renowned wedding dress designer Essense of Australia invites brides to honor their special moment in a romantic gown that reflects their style and love story. The latest designs capture classic bridal elegance with a chic, contemporary twist.

M23 ESS Style D3823

"Brides want to celebrate their special day by embracing each and every moment, and they want to wear a wedding gown that lets them express their individuality," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer, Essense of Australia. "The new Essense of Australia collection is filled with stunning silhouettes that combine traditional dress details with today's bridal trends."

From simple and sleek to seriously swoon-worthy, the newest collection offers versatile gowns for every size, shape and bridal vision. Plunging necklines and graphic floral lace add a touch of dramatic flair, while sparkling embellishments, intricate beading and dazzling pearl details exude effortless glamour. Statement and off-the-shoulder sleeves provide an ultra-flattering appeal, while a fashion-forward new color, black, allows brides to take their aisle style to the next level.

With so many gorgeous gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that speaks to them and their wedding day. The new Essense of Australia collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring over 27 new designs. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

About Essense of Australia

Essense of Australia is a leading international bridal design house and wholesaler that creates and manufactures award-winning gowns for independent bridal retailers throughout the world under labels Stella York, Essense of Australia, Martina Liana, Martina Liana Luxe and All Who Wander, as well as private label collection Oxford Street and bridesmaid label Sorella Vita. The Essense of Australia family of brands can be found at more than 1,200 retailers worldwide including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

