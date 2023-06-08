Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
08.06.2023 | 19:38
Wealth Champs Podcast founder Julius Hammond Brings Viewers New Apparel Dropping this July

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / "Wealth Champs Podcast", a Youtube Channel that provides viewers with content and interviews from the world's top 1% of business leaders, community activists, and influencers, is dropping their merchandise line this June. Founder, Julius Hammond, is the businessman, author, and mentor behind the channel's start. His mentorship and coaching program offers different packages to help others learn how to take their business to the next level. Currently, Hammond is announcing the release of the Wealth Champs Podcast clothing line, which will feature merchandise apparel categories such as shirts, shorts, socks and hats.

Wealth Champs Podcast, Thursday, June 8, 2023, Press release picture

Hammond's channel invites different men and women who've made their way into the top 1% to share with viewers how they built their businesses from the ground up. The channel hopes to inspire adults ages 21 and on to begin taking an active approach in their own career. Weath Champs Podcast will be dropping their merchandise line in July, which Hammond hopes will serve to spread the word about the Youtube channel.

"If you change your mind, you can change anything," says Hammond. Wealth Champs Podcast aims to inspire others to start acting upon their aspirations. "No matter where you begin, you can go anywhere."

In the future, Hammond hopes to tackle Impact Investing, a new wave of entrepreneurship that aims to mentor and guide a new era of future entrepreneurs. For those in search of guidance on how to begin taking action, email Julius Hammond for more information on what packages his mentorship and coaching program offers, and stay tuned for the release of the Wealth Champs Podcast merchandise. Upcoming releases in the meantime will be an interview with Jack Barsky, set to air on June 13, 2023. "Don't marinate on defeat or failure," says Hammond. "Work the plan with purpose, and the pieces will fall into place as you gain knowledge and wisdom along the way"

About Wealth Champs Podcast

Founder of Wealth Champs Podcast, Julius Hammond, is an entrepreneur, author, and mentor to those looking to start building up their career. Beginning his journey at around 14 years old, the now husband and father took after his own parents, whom he witnessed explore the world of entrepreneurship. His Youtube channel "Wealth Champs Podcast" interviews the world's top 1% of business leaders, community activists, and influencers to help inspire viewers looking to achieve the same. For more information on the packages and mentorship programs Hammond offers, contact:

Wealth Champs Podcast, Julius Hammond
Kingjrock1984@protonmail.com
(936) 443-2999

SOURCE: Wealth Champs Podcast

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760138/Wealth-Champs-Podcast-founder-Julius-Hammond-Brings-Viewers-New-Apparel-Dropping-this-July

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
