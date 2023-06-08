Strategic partnership strengthens on-the-ground presence and unlocks regional potential

Today, Cloud Software Group announced a strategic partnership with Midis Group through its subsidiary MiCloudSW Ltd., in its journey to better serve its channel and customers in most of Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The partnership provides Cloud Software Group with the local resources customers need to support their transformative technology journey and the scale required to expand its reach in these regions.

A leading technology partner providing managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data center capabilities, infrastructure, software, and hardware solutions, the Midis Group serves customers through a network of 170 companies across 70 countries. This expansive network, coupled with the in-territory skills and support infrastructure within the Midis Group, will ensure partners and customers get the backing needed to define and implement superior technology deployments. Regional resellers and distributors in these territories will get fast and easy access to their Cloud Software Group products (the majority of the Citrix and TIBCO solutions), through MiCloudSW, benefiting from its extensive local market knowledge, expertise, and in-country resources.

"The strength of our channel underpins our success, which guides our efforts at the Cloud Software Group to build an improved and scalable channel-centric business ready for growth," said Hector Lima, executive vice president, Field and Channel Sales, Cloud Software Group. "We believe this strategic partnership agreement with MiCloudSW will unearth new opportunities for regional partners, providing them with access to a support network with the local know-how and customer knowledge to achieve customer success."

The Midis Group of companies employs over 5,000 people across three continents, following a model whereby success in each region (especially emerging markets) requires skills to serve partners and customers locally. While the transition is being made, existing Cloud Software Group partners will maintain relationships with its sales, channel management, and technical teams in Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Following the transition, the majority of Citrix and TIBCO product lines available for resale through the company's portfolio will be transacted in these regions through MiCloudSW.

"We are delighted that Cloud Software Group has selected the Midis Group as its chosen partner in Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, adding to a growing list of leading global technology firms that trust us with their partner and customer success," said Ernest Sales, president local office, Midis Group. "We will draw from our strong presence across these regions to engage with distributors, partners, and customers to ensure that the transition is seamless and that we assist them in maximizing the true value and potential of the Cloud Software Group portfolio."

About Cloud Software Group

Cloud Software Group provides the modern enterprise with mission-critical software. Comprised of TIBCO, Citrix, NetScaler, and other business units, Cloud Software Group helps more than 100 million users around the globe evolve, compete, and succeed across private, public, managed, and sovereign cloud environments. To learn how to leverage Cloud Software Group's solutions for and across data, automation, insight, and collaboration, visit https://www.cloud.com/.

About Midis Group

With more than 5000 professionals, some 100 of the world's leading technology vendors, and a solid 50-year track record of performance and reliability, the Midis Group is a multinational organization comprised of over 170 companies across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The group is known for its advanced offering of managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data center capabilities and infrastructure, software, and hardware solutions, as well as technology distribution and retail.

The Midis Group was named in 2006 as one of the World Economic Forum's initial 100 Global Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.midisgroup.com.

