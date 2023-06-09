DJ WIN NFT HERO V2.1 Open Beta Launched with a Million-Dollar Prize Pool for S1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Singapore, Singapore / June 9, 2023 / - WIN NFT HERO is a TRON-based strategy game that combines GameFi and NFTs, providing players with full ownership of their in-game NFT assets, including heroes and equipment. It is viewed to be the blockchain version of Teamfight Tactics (TFT), where players strategically position the heroes based on their abilities to secure victories in battles.

WIN NFT HERO v2.1 Open Beta Test was launched on June 1, 2023. To elevate the game's impact and growth to new heights, the WIN NFT HERO team plans to kick off Season 1 on June 15, 2023, with a staggering USD1 million prize pool for the contestants.

S1 launches with a million-dollar prize pool.

Season 1 of WIN NFT HERO will feature various utility token rewards for all Web3 gaming enthusiasts, including USDNFT, USDWIN, and USDWNH, along with rare NFT assets. The grand prize pool for S1 is expected to exceed USD1 million in value.

WIN NFT HERO S1 adopts a thrilling new point-based PvP ranking system, and all battles will take place in the arena. To engage in PvP combat, players need to have three N-level or higher quality heroes and click on "Arena" on the left panel of the home screen or locate the NPC Emily within the in-game town. In this mode, players will be ranked by their total points earned, which is calculated using a point system that awards points for a win and deducts points for a loss.

S1 for WIN NFT HERO will last for 60 days. At the end of the season, WIN NFT HERO will distribute USDNFT and USDWIN, alongside NFT rewards, to each player based on their final points tally. But that's not all. As part of S1, WIN NFT HERO will host related events to reward participants with USDWNH tokens.

Introducing an all-new economic model.

In April 2023, WIN NFT HERO unveiled its much-anticipated v2.0 release and a fresh hero system, offering players an expanded range of options and strategic possibilities in composing their hero lineups. Building upon the existing gameplay, version 2.1 of the game introduces a novel economic model, a PvP ranking mode, and updated game rules.

In WIN NFT HERO's new economic model, USDNFT and USDWIN are the two main circulating assets. They can be used to level up heroes and trade in-game items, giving players a competitive edge in battles. They are also available to players who participate in in-game competitions, events, and complete specific tasks.

Season events are also an essential component of the game's economic model. In the upcoming S1, players will be able to fully immerse themselves in the strategy-based battles and experience the thrill of "Play to Earn" through fair competition.

Optimized player experience awaits.

WIN NFT HERO stands out from its peers in that it places more emphasis on players' experience. Its launch of the NFT transfer function in April 2023 allows players to transfer their NFTs into the game from their wallet, where they can engage in a variety of actions free of any gas fee, including synthesis, trading, and training. Going forward, WIN NFT HERO plans to further axe TRON players' transaction costs in the official marketplace.

To remain relevant to players in this ever-evolving realm of Web3, it is necessary for Web3 games to create fresh game content at a higher speed and with greater stability. As a flagship GameFi product in the TRON ecosystem, WIN NFT HERO will double its efforts to provide a more solid economic model and wider variety of gameplay.

New players who don't want to miss Season 1 starting on June 15 can engage in the v2.1 Open Beta Test to learn more about the new game rules and tactics to match the best hero lineup. Additionally, WIN NFT HERO has rolled out a number of community events recently, where new players have the opportunity to win rare NFTs and in-game props.

About WIN NFT HERO

WIN NFT HERO is a "GameFi+NFT" strategy game, based on the TRON public chain, so that all kinds of heroes, equipment and other NFT assets in the game belong to the individual players

WIN NFT HERO requires players to match different strategic formations according to hero attributes in order to win on the battlefield. The goal of WIN NFT HERO is to connect players around the world to create a world of economic prosperity through the blockchain, and a new space that transcends the value of the real world, providing players with a new experience and entertainment.

