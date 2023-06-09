Anzeige
WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
Frankfurt
09.06.23
08:02 Uhr
0,203 Euro
-0,001
-0,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2023 | 09:22
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce KN long-term corporate strategy for 2023-2050

KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on June 14th of 2023 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce new KN corporate strategy for the period of 2023-2050.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Tv65DFNpQ5Gml_ffDtf0WwYou will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on www.kn.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company's representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


