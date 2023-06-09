The US solar industry had its best first quarter in history as supply chain challenges started to fade, according to the US Solar Market Insight Q2 2023 report.From pv magazine USA The US solar industry installed 6.1 GW of capacity in the first quarter of 2023, according to the US Solar Market Insight Q2 2023 report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. Several factors contributed to the record first quarter, not the least of which was the surge in demand triggered by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022. But in addition to the surge, projects are beginning ...

