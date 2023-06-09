Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed World Trade Exhibition Center (WTEC) on June 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WTEC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

World Trade Exhibition Center (WTEC), unique in its capacity to trade 365 days a year, is preparing for metaverse trading and plans to establish its hub on Hansang Dream Island in Incheon, aiming to facilitate global trade connections. Its native token, WTEC, was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on June 9, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing World Trade Exhibition Center

World Trade Exhibition Center is set to revolutionize the trade industry as a metaverse exhibition platform; it will be the only place in the world that offers a 365-day import and export trade fair. It will make history as the world's first venue to display over 2 million imported and exported items, providing an unparalleled scope and variety. Besides, it will offer a minimum commission of 7% through its import and export agency services. This venue, where a 365-day trade festival will be held, aspires to become the center of global trade, bridging markets and connecting businesses around the globe.

The World Trade Exhibition Hall, located at 2007-13/14, Jungsan-dong, Jung-gu, Incheon, on the Hansang Dream Island, has grand plans to construct a four-story building with a floor space of approximately 4,230 pyong (14,517.2m²). This construction, occurring in phases, is strategically located just 15km from Incheon International Airport and 30km from Yeouido, Seoul, providing optimal transportation conditions for traders.

The location, Hansang Dream Island, boasts various convenience facilities, accommodations, amusement features, and medical facilities, creating an ideal environment for comfortable trade business operations. It will also offer entertainment and relaxation to K-pop fans and tourists immersing themselves in K-culture.

This Exhibition Hall introduces a new concept exhibition/sales system where trade fairs are held all year round, making a radical departure from the constraints of traditional one-time exhibitions and expositions. This sets the stage for the world's first platform for future trading business.

About WTEC Token

Based on BEP20, WTEC has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on June 9, 2023, investors who are interested in WTEC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

