Renewi plc: Notice of AGM

Renewi plc announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11am on Thursday 13 July 2023 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, The London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions to the Board. These should be sent to: company.secretary@renewi.com. When submitting your question, please include your Shareholder Reference Number ('SRN') which can be found on your Form of Proxy or Share Certificate. The Board will seek to respond to all questions and anticipates publishing questions and responses on the Company's website at: www.renewi.com/agm2023.

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available to view at www.renewi.com/agm2023 and have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the AFM register of financial reporting at

https://www.afm.nl/en/sector/registers/meldingenregisters/financiele-verslaggeving

Hard copies of these documents have also been mailed to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications.

The Renewi 2023 Sustainability Review will also be made available to view at www.renewi.com/agm2023 by the end of June 2023.

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 63.6%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

