Special Invitation To Attend the Conference Board Sustainability Summit - July 13 - 14, NYC

C-suite leaders and other private- and public-sector leaders will convene at The Conference Board Sustainability Summit: Thriving Amid the Global Energy Transition on July 13 and 14 in New York City to discuss how to prepare for the fundamental transformation of business to net zero, and we hope that you can join them.

Topics will focus on how your company can prepare and prosper during a broader sustainability transition of the economy that emphasizes environmental and social responsibility and which promises to match the scale, scope, and impact of the digital revolution.

World-leading speakers who will share their expert insights include:

Eloiza T.B. Domingo, VP, Human Resources and Chief Inclusive Diversity & Equity Officer, Allstate

Karen Jarmoc, Chief Sustainability Director, Allstate

Mneesha Nahata, SVP, Legal & Chief Sustainability Officer, American Tower

Olivia Wassenaar, Partner, Head of Sustainable Investing and Head of Natural Resources, Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Brian Halweil, Strategic Associate, Astanor Ventures

Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Mercedes García Pérez, Head of Global Issues and Innovation, Delegation of the European Union to the United States

Hugh Welsh, General Counsel, Secretary & President, DSM North America

Louis Gritzo, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, FM Global

Brian Singer, Managing Dir. & Global Head of GS SUSTAIN, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs

Karen Y. Johns, CEO, GOOD Institute

Veena Jayadeva, Head of Enterprise ESG & Chief of Staff to the Chief Information and Operations Officer, Guardian Life

Zoë Beck, Assistant Vice President of Sustainability, HCA Healthcare

Lisa Fewins, Corporate Sustainability Director, HDR

Edan Dionne, VP, Environmental, Energy and Chemical Management Programs, Corporate Environmental Affairs, IBM

Mitrankur Majumdar, SVP and Global Head - Services, Infosys

Peter Cherukuri, CEO, LeaderBoard Media

Celeste Warren, VP, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Center of Excellence, Merck

Patricia Hargil, VP, Performance Transformation and D&I Officer, Messer Americas

Kara Fulcher, Dir. of Sustainability, North America, Michelin

Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma

Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO, Modern Meadow

John Gibson, VP, External and Multicultural Affairs, Motion Picture Association

Charles Neidenbach, Lead ESG Advisor, Nasdaq

Rick Fraumann, Dir. of Sales, Okapi Environmental Services

Tessa Recendes, Ph.D., Asst. Professor of Management and Organization, Penn State University

Nick Anstett, Managing Dir., Pollination

Roman Kramarchuk, Head, Future Energy Analytics - Commodities Insights, S&P Global

Anna Pierce, Dir., Sustainability, Tate & Lyle

Alexander Heil, Ph.D., Sr. Economist, The Conference Board

Erin McLaughlin, Sr. Economist, ESF Center, The Conference Board

Steven Rochlin, CEO, IMPACT ROI, and Program Director, The Conference Board

Dana M Peterson, Chief Economist and Center Leader, Economy, Strategy & Finance, The Conference Board

Paul Washington, Exec. Dir., ESG Center, The Conference Board

Dave Armon, CEO, 3BL Media

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Senior Director of the Climate and Energy Program, Third Way

Chris Gray, SVP, ESG/Sustainability, UnitedHealth Group

David Livingston, Sr. Advisor, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, U.S. Department of State

Claudia Toussaint, SVP, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Xylem

Register now to join executives from Fortune 500 companies and other noteworthy global organizations like Bristol-Myers Squibb, Corning, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Hess, Merck, NextEra Energy, Procter & Gamble, Rockwell Automation and more.

