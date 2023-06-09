Special Invitation To Attend the Conference Board Sustainability Summit - July 13 - 14, NYC

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / The Conference Board:
C-suite leaders and other private- and public-sector leaders will convene at The Conference Board Sustainability Summit: Thriving Amid the Global Energy Transition on July 13 and 14 in New York City to discuss how to prepare for the fundamental transformation of business to net zero, and we hope that you can join them.
Topics will focus on how your company can prepare and prosper during a broader sustainability transition of the economy that emphasizes environmental and social responsibility and which promises to match the scale, scope, and impact of the digital revolution.
As a 3BL subscriber, we wanted to extend a $500 discount when you register by Friday, June 16. Sign up with code 3BLVIP to lock in savings today.
World-leading speakers who will share their expert insights include:
- Eloiza T.B. Domingo, VP, Human Resources and Chief Inclusive Diversity & Equity Officer, Allstate
- Karen Jarmoc, Chief Sustainability Director, Allstate
- Mneesha Nahata, SVP, Legal & Chief Sustainability Officer, American Tower
- Olivia Wassenaar, Partner, Head of Sustainable Investing and Head of Natural Resources, Apollo Global Management, Inc.
- Brian Halweil, Strategic Associate, Astanor Ventures
- Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
- Mercedes García Pérez, Head of Global Issues and Innovation, Delegation of the European Union to the United States
- Hugh Welsh, General Counsel, Secretary & President, DSM North America
- Louis Gritzo, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, FM Global
- Brian Singer, Managing Dir. & Global Head of GS SUSTAIN, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs
- Karen Y. Johns, CEO, GOOD Institute
- Veena Jayadeva, Head of Enterprise ESG & Chief of Staff to the Chief Information and Operations Officer, Guardian Life
- Zoë Beck, Assistant Vice President of Sustainability, HCA Healthcare
- Lisa Fewins, Corporate Sustainability Director, HDR
- Edan Dionne, VP, Environmental, Energy and Chemical Management Programs, Corporate Environmental Affairs, IBM
- Mitrankur Majumdar, SVP and Global Head - Services, Infosys
- Peter Cherukuri, CEO, LeaderBoard Media
- Celeste Warren, VP, Global Diversity & Inclusion, Center of Excellence, Merck
- Patricia Hargil, VP, Performance Transformation and D&I Officer, Messer Americas
- Kara Fulcher, Dir. of Sustainability, North America, Michelin
- Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President of Sustainability and Social Business Innovation, MilliporeSigma
- Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO, Modern Meadow
- John Gibson, VP, External and Multicultural Affairs, Motion Picture Association
- Charles Neidenbach, Lead ESG Advisor, Nasdaq
- Rick Fraumann, Dir. of Sales, Okapi Environmental Services
- Tessa Recendes, Ph.D., Asst. Professor of Management and Organization, Penn State University
- Nick Anstett, Managing Dir., Pollination
- Roman Kramarchuk, Head, Future Energy Analytics - Commodities Insights, S&P Global
- Anna Pierce, Dir., Sustainability, Tate & Lyle
- Alexander Heil, Ph.D., Sr. Economist, The Conference Board
- Erin McLaughlin, Sr. Economist, ESF Center, The Conference Board
- Steven Rochlin, CEO, IMPACT ROI, and Program Director, The Conference Board
- Dana M Peterson, Chief Economist and Center Leader, Economy, Strategy & Finance, The Conference Board
- Paul Washington, Exec. Dir., ESG Center, The Conference Board
- Dave Armon, CEO, 3BL Media
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Senior Director of the Climate and Energy Program, Third Way
- Chris Gray, SVP, ESG/Sustainability, UnitedHealth Group
- David Livingston, Sr. Advisor, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, U.S. Department of State
- Claudia Toussaint, SVP, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Xylem
Register now to join executives from Fortune 500 companies and other noteworthy global organizations like Bristol-Myers Squibb, Corning, Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Hess, Merck, NextEra Energy, Procter & Gamble, Rockwell Automation and more.
To receive a $500 discount, register now with code 3BLVIP before this offer ends on Friday, June 16th.
We hope to see you there!
Kind regards,
The Conference Board Programming Team
Register Now
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Conference Board on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Conference Board
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/conference-board
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: The Conference BoardView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760269/Special-Invitation-To-Attend-the-Conference-Board-Sustainability-Summit--July-13--14-NYC