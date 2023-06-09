Zonergy has developed a 2.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system featuring an inverter with an output ranging from 8 kW to 15 kW. It says four to 16 modules can be combined for between 10 kWh and 40 kWh of energy storage capacity.China-based microgrid developer Zonergy has designed a new all-in-one home storage system with an inverter and battery module. The 2.5 kWh, 51.2 V battery module uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material. Four and 16 modules can be combined to accommodate between 10 kWh to 40 kWh of energy storage capacity. Each battery module measures 520 mm x 360 mm x 140 mm and ...

