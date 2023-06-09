Vystar Credit Union: VyStar Foundation Awards $197,092 to 10 Military Service Nonprofits

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / VyStar Foundation announced today that $197,092 will be distributed among 10 recipients in its first grant cycle focused on nonprofit organizations that support active military, veterans, and their families. Specific funding priority was given to programs that address food and housing insecurity, employment and small business counseling, and mental health services.



"Each of the 10 nonprofit organizations selected as part of this grant cycle are truly making a difference in the lives of our military, veterans and their families," said Patricia McElroy, President VyStar Foundation. "It is our privilege to be able to provide them with much needed support to enhance their efforts. VyStar's spirit of philanthropy is deeply embedded in who we are along with our commitment to our brave service members."

The list of grantees and causes:

• Alachua County Coalition for the Homeless and Hungry (Alachua, FL) - Basic Needs for Homeless Veterans' Program in Alachua County that ensures veterans have ongoing access to nutritious meals.

• America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Network (Chatham, GA) - Mobile Food Pantry that provides food for active military and veterans at Hunter Army Airfield in Chatham County.

• Beaches Habitat for Humanity (Duval, FL) - Critical home repairs for its Hometown Heroes program to improve the quality of life and living conditions of veterans in the community by focusing on exterior and interior home repairs.

• Five STAR Veterans Center (Duval, FL) - The Weaver Wellness Mental Health Program provides case management, supportive on-site housing, and 24 hour a day mental health services.

• Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc. (Duval, FL) - HerSPACE provides a safe space for women to access intense case management and stable housing.

• Operation New Uniform, Inc. (Duval, FL) - Provides employment and small business counseling to help veterans transition from military to civilian careers.

• SD Gunner Fund, Inc. (Chatham, GA) - Its Service Dogs' Program provides a service dog and training to veterans to improve their mental health.

• Task Force Hydro 1 (Duval, FL) - Provides service members, veterans, their families, and friends with therapeutic mental health support through the healing powers of the ocean and outdoor recreational activities.

• United Way of Northeast Florida (Duval, FL) - Mission United Veteran Emergency Needs Program provides access to a basic needs fund for military/veterans and their families who need emergency financial assistance to help overcome immediate crises.

• Veterans Entrepreneurship Initiative (Orange, FL) - Provides comprehensive support, resources, and education to help veterans successfully transition into entrepreneurship and contribute to the economic growth of their communities.

"It is a tremendous honor to recognize the outstanding organizations that are addressing critical needs in the communities we serve," said VyStar Credit Union President/CEO and Foundation Chairman Brian Wolfburg. "The military grant cycle honors VyStar's roots at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. I am grateful to the organizations that are supporting active duty armed forces, veterans, and their families."

VyStar Foundation is dedicated to doing good and leading by example through collaborative partnerships that support military members and veterans, youth, and overall community vitality in the areas served by VyStar.

Grants through VyStar Foundation are available to 501(c)(3) organizations whose purpose and mission align with the Foundation's strategic giving pillars:

• Military: Ensuring military members, veterans and their families receive the social services they need and the recognition they deserve

• Youth: Empowering youth by providing equitable access to creative learning environments

• Community Building: Cultivating financially strong, culturally vibrant, and interconnected communities

VyStar Foundation will launch its next grant cycle this August giving funding priority to nonprofit organizations that support underserved youth. The youth program application opens on Aug. 21, 2023, and closes on Sept. 30, 2023. To learn more about VyStar Foundation and upcoming information sessions, visit vystarfoundation.org.

