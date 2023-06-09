Black Book Market Research: Waystar Earns Top Client-Rated Revenue Cycle Management End-to-End Software Solution Set for Hospitals, IDNs and Health Systems, 2023 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Black Book Research announced that Waystar has been named the leading vendor for Revenue Cycle Management Software Technology for Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers as well as Health Systems, Chains, and IDNs, acknowledged by RCM solutions clients in the 2023 RCM survey responses of 1,902 hospital executives, financial system users, and business office leaders from 680 inpatient organizations.

From Q4 2022 through Q2 2023, the Black Book Research financial digital transformation software client/user survey investigated 307 finance functional category vendors utilized by a total of 5,895 validated client users for the solutions vendor ratings.

In a marketplace of several hundred core and niche Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions vendors, the current Black Book survey respondents evaluated healthcare provider technology tools. Waystar's business units, including Navicure, Zirmed, Recondo, Connance, Patientco and eSolutions, have been top-rated by customers in the Black Book annual survey processes for over a decade, with top client satisfaction ratings since 2012.

Waystar scored highest in 12 of 18 revenue cycle management key performance indicators, including Strategic Alignment of Client Goals; Innovation; Training; Trust, Transparency, Accountability; Breadth of offerings; Deployment and implementation; Customization; Brand image and marketing communications; Marginal value adds; Viability, Managerial Stability; Support and customer care; and Best of breed technology and process improvement.

Full results can be found at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

Black Book conducts crowdsourced polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology trends, and services partners and awards top-performing vendors' recognition based on performance using indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

About Black Book

Black Book, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the RCM surveys it conducts, including Waystar. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

