LETIT Trading Ecosystem Integrates AI Technology into Its Trading Tracking Application to Revolutionize Crypto Trading

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / LETIT trading ecosystem announces AI integration into its trading tracker application to help traders make informed decisions and drive innovation in the industry.

The company is looking to popularize and democratize crypto trading through strategic partnerships with global AI leaders and application of cutting-edge technology such as Azure OpenAI, which will allow it to analyze 50,000-character-long texts in a single segment, alongside GPT-4 to improve customer experiences end-to-end. LETIT aims to use these resources to develop its trading tracker application continuously, accelerate growth and product development.

Powered by AI, the trading tracker application will be suitable for both beginners and active traders. It will identify patterns and trends in a trader's behavior that affect trading performance. It will also analyze transactions and provide recommendations to its users to improve their trading efficiency.

With the help of AI technology, the app will collect and organize information on user activity on the stock exchange and provide archives and analysis of trading history to detect and correct transaction errors.

About LETIT

LETIT is an ecosystem for traders committed to creating an effective, trustworthy, and safe trading environment. The company is based in Dubai and is backed by the In5 business accelerator. It is also a part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.

LETIT develops products and services that optimize trading processes and enhance trading efficiency. One of the company's recent developments includes an educational platform with a trading platform simulator and an AI assistant. The solution aims to provide traders a risk-free experience with real-time market data and advanced automatic tools, such as technical indicators, drawing and charting tools, strategy advice features, risk management tools, and portfolio performance tracking tools.

The company has been integrating AI into its solutions since 2020. By leveraging artificial intelligence algorithms, it aims to improve and unlock the most crucial and game-changing opportunities for traders as part of its mission to popularize and democratize trading as a driver of economic growth and a new way of thinking.

