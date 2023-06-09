Duke Energy Hosts Annual Storm School, Awards $55,000 in Foundation Grants to Local EMA Organizations

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / First responders, including representatives from local police, fire and emergency management agencies (EMA) throughout southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, attended Duke Energy Storm School, an interactive training session on the company's preparation for and response to severe weather. At the beginning of the program, each EMA was awarded a $5,000 Duke Energy Foundation grant, for a total of $55,000.

"Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts takes all of us," said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "Together with our fellow first responders, we are committed to keeping our region resilient. These grants will help provide our partners with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Approximately 30 EMA and first responders learned from Duke Energy experts in meteorology, storm preparation and restoration, and grid resiliency to gain an understanding of how the company makes decisions and works collaboratively to safely and quickly restore power after a storm.

"Duke Energy is a crucial and close partner of the Hamilton County EMA," said Director Nick Crossley. "We appreciate this generous donation and, more importantly learning more about their detailed response plans before, during and after severe weather impacts our communities."

As the spring and summer storm season approaches, Duke Energy urges customers to be prepared. Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends' or family members' homes; or pet-friendly hotels.

For full information on being prepared before, during and after a storm hits, visit https://www.duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 880,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 550,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

