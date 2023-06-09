Contract Pharmacal Corp. Welcomes Glenn Langberg as Chief Strategy Officer

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2023 / Contract Pharmacal Corp., (CPC), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, is pleased to welcome Glenn Langberg as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In his new role at CPC, Langberg will be instrumental in shaping and guiding the company's strategic direction by supporting a culture of innovation and efficiency that adapts to industry changes. He will also work closely with all departments at CPC to foster alignment between employees and corporate goals.

Langberg brings decades of experience across multiple leadership roles through his time as CEO of GRL Capital Advisors, a market leader serving international and domestic public companies, hedge funds, lenders, private equity firms and family offices. Langberg and his team have worked in C-level capacities with roles ranging from board member, board of director advisor, CEO, CRO, COO, CFO, CSO, CIO, and CMO. His engagements extend across the manufacturing, industrial, services, logistics and retail sectors.

"We're very proud to welcome Glenn to the team as Chief Strategy Officer," said Matt Wolf, CEO of Contract Pharmacal Corp. "As a visionary leader spanning multiple industries, Glenn understands every facet of a company's operations and possesses the perfect combination of practical and analytical thinking. Striking a balance between data-driven insights and forward-thinking perspective, his hands-on approach and vast experience assessing business challenges will help CPC grow and optimize performance."

"I'm very excited to join CPC, one of the world's top-ranked pharmaceutical companies that is constantly at the forefront of innovation," said Langberg. "I've been advising public and private companies on strategic operations and complex business decisions for decades now and will use this experience to proactively identify strategic initiatives that maximize CPC's workforce and overall company potential."

CPC is one of the oldest and largest leaders in the vitamin and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, providing a sterling regulatory record, best possible pricing, and industry-leading customer service. Operating for over 52 years since 1971, CPC acknowledges the value and necessity of having a strategic leader who can provide direction, focus, and agility in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Langberg's expertise and vision will help steer the company toward achieving both short-term and long-term goals.

About Contract Pharmacal Corp.:

CPC develops, manufactures, and packages solid-dose drugs and dietary supplements. As one of the oldest and largest leaders in the vitamin and pharmaceutical industry, CPC employs more than 1,250 highly skilled professionals based in Hauppauge, NY, with facilities totaling almost a million square feet. The company develops approximately 100 new products per year with more than 5,000 products commercialized since 1971 and has the capacity to support manufacturing 25 billion tablets and capsules, 250 million bottles, and 3 billion sachets annually. CPC's customers rank among the world's top pharmaceutical companies, retailers, and wholesalers. More than 60 customers around the globe rely on CPC from the early stages of product innovation and development to commercial manufacturing and packaging. Learn more at www.cpc.com

